One of the more popular food trucks in the area is known as “an old horse trailer.” You’ve seen the crew from The Mule House Wood Fired Pizza trailer at River Remedy in Rome or at Cartersville’s Drowned Valley Brewing as well as the A. Dam Food Truck Park & Beer Garden.
If you’ve tried it, you’ve loved it. And now Mule House is making that rare transition from food truck (OK, horse trailer) to brick-and-mortar. The Mule House’s grand opening is today from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 139 W. Main St. in Cartersville (across from the chamber).
Normal hours are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They open with soft drinks but have a Facebook post up about seeking beer and cocktails soon.
Their social media post says it all: “We are so incredibly proud of this little building and how much we have grown as a company in three years. We have an amazing group of people working with us and without them, we wouldn’t be here. Thank you Mule House team! And a huge thank you to our loyal customers who decided to try pizza out of an old horse trailer. You mean the world to us.”
‘Undercover’ boss
The formal announcement of David Lane being named general manager of the Rome Braves was made this past Tuesday. But seven days earlier, the new boss was on the prowl at AdventHealth Stadium as the Braves opened the playoffs with visiting Bowling Green.
So it wasn’t a taping of the CBS series “Undercover Boss” but we bet Lane got a good look at the Braves’ faithful and how he needs to grow it. The box score shows 955 tickets were sold for a home playoff game in a stadium that holds 5,105 fans. Sure it was a school night but it also was sunny and 77 degrees at first pitch.
Lane was spotted chatting with different folks in an otherwise unannounced visit at the ballpark. He has a lot to fix off the field before the 2023 Rome team takes shape next spring.
Popcorn & Politics
Rome’s school board race is ‘won and done.‘ Barring a tie among the top candidates, the Nov. 8 special election to fill a seat on the Rome Board of Education will be winner takes all.
We checked with City Clerk Joe Smith, who said barring a tie between two candidates at the end of the vote, there would be no runoff. Four candidates are on the ballot to fill the final three years of John Uldrick’s term.
We’re also hearing about a little arm-twisting underway to reduce the ballot by one candidate. The goal: Focus votes on one hopeful. We’ll be watching.
Travels with Wendy (including the White House): Wendy Davis, a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee as well as former Rome city commissioner and congressional candidate, made her first visit to the White House this month.
She was invited to the event “celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act” on Sept. 13 and it was one of several key stops in her late summer tour.
Says Davis of the trip: “Couldn’t ask for a more gorgeous day to gather on the South Lawn. Downside for this short gal who wasn’t in the VIP seated section was trying to see what was happening on stage by shifting around to see through the taller people. But my first official White House event was very special knowing that our efforts here in Georgia made this historic legislation possible.”
She also had a chance to meet President Biden at one of several other events and represented the region at a national committee meeting, serving as a vice chair of the southern caucus.
Can’t top this teaser: “Tired of talking and ready to do something?” That sentence speaks volumes about a lot of what does — and doesn’t — happen in our community, but this quote in particular belongs to the League of Women Voters of Rome and Floyd County. The league “is actively engaged in the community to register and educate voters.” The meeting is Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to those attending One Table: Another good crowd reported at the symbolic table stretching above the Oostanaula on the pedestrian bridge, hosted by One Community United and area sponsors. Recent headlines, and behind-the-scenes headlines, have worn a bit on race relations in Rome-Floyd County. We’re heartened to see those continuing to bridge the gaps.
Peak to the 10th anniversary of the ECO Center: In that decade, the center at Ridge Ferry Park has grown into one of the community’s must-go locations for education, supporting the outdoors and a prime events spot, too. A free drop-in to mark the occasion is today from noon until 6 p.m. “Bring friends or family to see (and touch!) critters, get a picture with Croaky, and see how much the ECO Center has grown through the years.” The ECO Center also is open this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Valley to more self-induced traffic delays: Starting Monday through Jan. 11, Georgia DOT is repaving near the Broad Street/North Broad Street/First Avenue intersection, also known as Five Points. While a good bit of “night work” is planned, expect some delays. It is the latest we’ve seen in a series that includes new gas pipes, utility upgrades, tree trimming and whatever. Just be glad this is being done before The Varsity opens nearby.