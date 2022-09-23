One of the more popular food trucks in the area is known as “an old horse trailer.” You’ve seen the crew from The Mule House Wood Fired Pizza trailer at River Remedy in Rome or at Cartersville’s Drowned Valley Brewing as well as the A. Dam Food Truck Park & Beer Garden.

If you’ve tried it, you’ve loved it. And now Mule House is making that rare transition from food truck (OK, horse trailer) to brick-and-mortar. The Mule House’s grand opening is today from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 139 W. Main St. in Cartersville (across from the chamber).

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

