It has been an interesting year for the former Pick O' Deli location on Dean Avenue in East Rome.

Last October, months after The Pick opened the new restaurant at the one-time Fuddruckers at Riverside and the Bypass, the owners announced the original was closing for updates. A few months ago, the site was sold to Rome businessman Wayne Robinson for $400,000.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In