Things are off to a quick start in Rome’s River District this year. Up first is the grand opening Jan. 28 of Trendy Teachers/RAD Toys at 212 N. Fifth Ave. The celebration at vastly restored Star House is set for 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that Saturday.
Jamie Baker and crew have made Trendy Teachers a hit since opening two years ago on the other side of the pavement. Baker saw the need for more toys — and more room. She’s worked with Lathan Smith, who’s powered the restoration of the Star House, earning him the Downtown Development Authority’s 2022 “Golden Nail” award. Baker also was honored for “creative marketing” by the DDA.
Next up: Just a few doors down, Hodge Podge Market on 5th is due soon after, with a grand opening on Feb. 4. It is a spinoff of the successful Hodge Podge at 2170 Kingston Highway.
Related: Later today, Floyd County commissioners are scheduled to review the tax allocation district status proposed for CRE Impact’s $70 million remake of property mostly off West Third Street. Plans include multifamily housing, retail and other upgrades; demolition of older buildings is well underway.
Rome commissioners already have OK’d the $14 million tax package. County officials already have had questions about the project, including the size of the TAD funding.
Dining & drink
Really in “hop water” now: Here’s a first — the crew at River Remedy Brewing Co. on Glenn Milner Boulevard in Rome has an offer for those participating in “dry January,” which is when some people abstain from alcohol to start the year. The pitch: $2 “hop water” pints and $4 “hop water” crowlers (cans to go). That’s a nice twist in these days of mocktails and zero alcohol brews.
Rockmart’s U.S. 278 boom continues: In recent years, new fast-food restaurants have dotted the four-lane and access roads through Rockmart along with a few other businesses. Most recently, Knight’s Car Store of Rome opened a branch near Triangle Foods just below the Ga. 101 interchange. Now on the way: Rock Market Beverage from Clint Brock rising behind Captain D’s. Groundbreaking was held last week.
Cold pizza
Two more updates on items previously shared on these pages:
Former Rome City Schools interim superintendent Dawn Williams didn’t stay retired for long. At least fully retired. She’s joined Floyd County Schools as a part-time instructional specialist. She retired from Rome in August after being one of four finalists for superintendent.
Cue the barbecue: Poole’s Bar-B-Q is back. That’s the word out of L-I-J (Ellijay if you don’t have the cool sticker) as the barbecue made famous by the Poole family is back in business. A Facebook post shows new owners welcomed overflow guests on day one and decided to close until later this week to ensure staff is trained (including recipes). Look for hours of 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 6 p.m. Sundays. Oscar Poole is smiling from above.
Peaks & Valleys
Peak to the real spirit of community: A young mother of six was killed in an accident in Armuchee last week; her youngest son, age 3, escaped with minor injuries thanks in part to a witness. But the compassion and urge to help goes beyond that. Friends living near the Lopez family share details about the large outpouring of support for the father and children. An online fund for the family has raised nearly $16,000 already (GoFund.me/f1a61d72). We’ve watched a nation rally behind a stricken NFL player; closer to home, we’re seeing that same love and support.
Valley to “drama” about the election of the House Speaker: Sure, it was historic (a generous term) to see so many votes (and concessions) were needed to appoint Kevin McCarthy. But getting a spec of the related headlines: The election of the first Black leader of either party, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, as he leads House Democrats in the 118th Congress. If we’re indeed writing history, let’s get the full story and not just the tantrums that make good memes.
Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.