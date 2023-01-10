RAD toys

Things are off to a quick start in Rome’s River District this year. Up first is the grand opening Jan. 28 of Trendy Teachers/RAD Toys at 212 N. Fifth Ave. The celebration at vastly restored Star House is set for 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that Saturday.

Jamie Baker and crew have made Trendy Teachers a hit since opening two years ago on the other side of the pavement. Baker saw the need for more toys — and more room. She’s worked with Lathan Smith, who’s powered the restoration of the Star House, earning him the Downtown Development Authority’s 2022 “Golden Nail” award. Baker also was honored for “creative marketing” by the DDA.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In