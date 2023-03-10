valleyviewwarehouse

Upon further review: Some Hampton Preserve/Hampton East residents off Chulio Road spotted construction just down the hill, sparking questions about the launch of the next big thing.

We checked with the developers of the proposed Pleasant Valley Preserve, a community with 1,018 single-family homes on some 260 acres. Bryan Ponder, director of land development for JTG Holdings LLC, says “it is not part of our land.”

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

