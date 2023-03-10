Upon further review: Some Hampton Preserve/Hampton East residents off Chulio Road spotted construction just down the hill, sparking questions about the launch of the next big thing.
We checked with the developers of the proposed Pleasant Valley Preserve, a community with 1,018 single-family homes on some 260 acres. Bryan Ponder, director of land development for JTG Holdings LLC, says “it is not part of our land.”
But plans for a first phase of the $280 million project have been on file with Rome’s engineering department for some time now, Ponder says. Those plans have yet to make their way to planning officials.
So what’s up? It is a metal storage building and some related land clearing courtesy of Stephen Walker at the end of Valley View off Chulio. He received the necessary permits late last year and work is continuing.
The bigger project surfaced in August 2021 and has gone through initial hearings and annexations from local governments as well as sparked protests from some residents in adjoining subdivisions.
Craton’s ‘home’ movie
Killer thriller to debut: About a year ago, production crews were swarming Charles Craton’s estate off Horseleg Creek Road with mayhem in mind. Joining them were actors Anne Heche, Dermot Mulroney, McKaley Miller and others.
The result is “You’re Killing Me,” due in theaters and on digital on April 7. Craton shared a link to the preview (search the name on YouTube). The website Bloody Disgusting also has a preview.
In it, you’ll catch glimpses of the Craton home. The film was one of the last projects for Heche, who died several months later in a wreck. Craton says he got to know her on set last spring and remembers her as “a sweet lady.”
The Craton shoot features the latest local images on the big and small screens. Recent shoots include Marvel’s “Black Widow,” “Stranger Things,” “Kindred” and “Spirit Halloween.”
On the way: Tyler Perry’s World War II-era “Six Triple Eight,” filmed in part at Berry. And don’t forget the Rome High grad, Carson Garrett, on the current season of TV’s “Survivor” (shot in Fiji). Gratuitous teaser: He’s a major player in this week’s episode.
Popcorn & Politics
Marcus Flowers back in the saddle. Marcus Flowers has been surprising people for several years. His candidacy for the 14th Congressional District was quickly written off as the longest shot. Consider: He was an unknown Black Democrat among the Trump-friendly confines of Northwest Georgia. But his campaign stunned former Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis — a key player in the statewide party as well as a member of the Democratic National Committee — with an outright primary win. His campaign raised millions of dollars likely benefiting from the never-ending media focus on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
He lost the November vote — but not his base support and passion. And now Flowers is joining with two “seasoned” Republicans to lead a political action committee known as Mission Democracy.
Says Flowers in a release: “The focus has been on lessons learned from my campaign and my commitment to remain in this fight and pay it forward.”
The mission’s mission: Funding candidates, supporting campaigns and targeting specific races to provide candidate choice and competition.
He’s taking a route pioneered by Stacey Abrams and later Kelly Loeffler with a dollop of Brian Kemp. Only this PAC brings institutional knowledge from both the red and blue camps. Look for a little “purple reign” in the 2024 political forecast.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the continued debate over Daylight or Standard times: We’ll do the time warp again this Sunday (spring forward) amid more cackling from lawmakers about whether to “permanently” put us in one or the other. Each year, some vote-mongering feel-good politician takes up the holy cause only to see it fizzle like daylight in the early November evening sky. Please: Fix it or forget it.
Peak to the Georgia Farm Bureau’s barbecue bracket challenge: We could fill a weather balloon from China listing great things about the bureau but this one is something to sink your teeth into: A Sweet 16 “BBQ Bracket” of favorite spots for “burnt meat” across Georgia. The nearest entry is a LaFayette favorite that has Rome’s meat heads raving: Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q. You can vote on the bureau’s Facebook page. Meanwhile, we have a road trip to plot.