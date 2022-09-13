The River District adding an event center. The one time home of Carquest on Fifth Avenue recently was transformed into a dual-purpose spot — a “commissary kitchen” serving Aventine, Blossom Hill and Honeymoon Bakery with frontage space up for grabs.
It turns out it, too, will become a working part of Kevin Dillmon’s growing restaurant group. What’s happening, per company social media posts:
“What’s going on at 309 N. Fifth Ave? We’re glad you asked. Coming soon: A gorgeous new space perfect for meetings, private events, chef’s tastings and cooking classes (just to name a few).
“The space will seat up to 40 people and will be shared by all venues within our group: Honeymoon Bakery, Blossom Hill BBQ, and of course, us (Aventine). The fall/winter calendar is already filling up with holiday office dinners, cocktail-making courses, anniversary party inquiries, gingerbread house decorating, baby shower brunches, chef’s tastings and baking classes.”
It is a plus for the evolving River District footprint and gives the restaurant group additional (and adjacent) space. Aventine has a private room in addition to indoor and outdoor dining but this provides access for larger crowds.
Business buzz
Dining surprise: A recent window sign update caught our eye for the Thorn & Crown gift shop in the Hawthorn Suites center off Second Avenue and Broad/Tribune. We stopped by Friday evening for an inside check while planning to visit the adjoining Off Broad lounge and restaurant.
That last part might be a surprise — “restaurant.” It won’t be for long. Ira Levy shared there’s a new chef at Off Broad and the updated menu showcases just that. We ordered the grilled pork chop with a baked potato and the best asparagus we’ve had in North Georgia. The companion meal was a wonderfully mixed grilled cheese with house-made chips.
Those missing Bistro 208/Seasons should consider Off Broad. It was the best pork chop we’ve had since Bob Blumberg & Co.’s run on Broad Street while the setting is comfortable, allowing for actual conversation.
About those new homes: A grand opening for the Crestwood subdivision off Ga. 53 and the bypass is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There’s been a lot of talk about Rome’s first new subdivision in two decades; here’s your chance to see some of the finished product.
Popcorn & Politics
Maybe that August date works better?: The pictures from Saturday’s GOP rally at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds tell a story — as in, where were the attendees that historically spilled from the Tillman Hangar each second Saturday of August?
Even the governor was a no-show, instead picking Georgia’s snoozer of a home opener vs. Samford (33-0 final and the game was shortened by three minutes). Never mind that the game started at 4 p.m. and the rally at 10:30 a.m. (Brian Kemp was here last week and returns this week so that had to be a factor as well).
Maybe the drizzly Saturday morning weather was a factor as well. But in terms of numbers, the GOP Saturday rally with Herschel Walker headlining drew maybe 125 guests vs. the 90 or so at Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Wednesday afternoon stop last week. The attendance drop has occurred even as the barbecue and beans lunch went from $25 a family to absolutely free.
As for the traditional state impact from the rally: It continues to wane. Post Saturday, there was one post shared with four photos on #GAGOP and zero on #GAPOL or the AJC’s “Jolt” and accompanying political coverage.
Democrats on the move: The Rome office of Georgia Votes, the Georgia Democratic Coordinated Campaign, has a grand opening set for this evening, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Special guests are planned and also details on working on campaigns through election day. The office is at 2204 Shorter Ave., Suite 17.
Play ball
For the sixth time in 19 seasons, the Rome Braves are in the playoffs. Rome has gone on to win the South Atlantic League title in 2003 and again in 2016. Rome also made it to the first round of the playoffs other times — 2006, 2012 and 2018. And now, 2022.
This latest trip comes at the end of the more “active” years in franchise history, other than the move to Rome in 2003. The team has been without a general manager for much of the year; the stadium got a new name, AdventHealth, early in the season; the team is on its third ownership group in under 12 months (the latest is a bit of a handoff from the Diamond group); and the regulars have been restless over concessions and stadium conditions. We should have final attendance numbers soon and we expect them to be among the lowest since the Rome move.
But on the field, second-year manager Kanekoa Texeira has kept his rotating roster focused and won the “second half” of the season (and a combined 74 wins and 58 losses for the year, the third best in the 12-team league). Rome hosts Bowling Green tonight at 7 to start the best-of-three series. Two wins and Rome would be in the league finale again; two loses and the season ends.
Off the field, there’s much to be done before April 2023’s return.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the week that was: It started with flooding rains in Chattooga County and thundered to an end on Saturday with a bizarre train derailment and collision in Lindale and Rome. We said goodbye to the queen on the world stage, watched some negotiating among local governments over tax dollars, shared the news of another multmillion-dollar tech center investment in Gordon County and mourned the loss of a popular local lawman training to be a state trooper. We sure could use a little good news today so...
Peak to college football: ... Locally, both Berry and Shorter are off to 2-and-0 starts. Georgia has returned to the No. 1 spot in college football. And meanwhile we’re still watching the shuffling from the season’s first upset Saturday, from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Notre Dame and nearly Alabama (Sorry, the Gators were ranked too high to begin with so no real upset there). Whoa, Nellie, indeed.