The River District adding an event center. The one time home of Carquest on Fifth Avenue recently was transformed into a dual-purpose spot — a “commissary kitchen” serving Aventine, Blossom Hill and Honeymoon Bakery with frontage space up for grabs.

It turns out it, too, will become a working part of Kevin Dillmon’s growing restaurant group. What’s happening, per company social media posts:

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In