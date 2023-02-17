Ashleynbroad

Ashley Cliatt has spent almost eight years building Blended Elementz Virgin Hair Boutique in downtown Rome, growing clients ranging from hair extensions to cancer patients and others coping with hair loss.

She’s making another move in the next month or so to expand again, but this time she’s taking others with her. Cliatt has purchased 2003 N. Broad St. at the intersection with North Avenue in a deal handled by Larry Cagle of Hardy Realty.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In