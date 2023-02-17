Ashley Cliatt has spent almost eight years building Blended Elementz Virgin Hair Boutique in downtown Rome, growing clients ranging from hair extensions to cancer patients and others coping with hair loss.
She’s making another move in the next month or so to expand again, but this time she’s taking others with her. Cliatt has purchased 2003 N. Broad St. at the intersection with North Avenue in a deal handled by Larry Cagle of Hardy Realty.
In addition to owning her own site, she’s opening up the shop with six suites for other entrepreneurs. “I want them to have a space of their own,” says Cliatt, who knows the challenges facing small business owners.
Here’s what she says about her move: “Blended Elementz’ new location is minutes away from the downtown area, connected to a major intersection with more visibility, hassle-free parking and an exclusive private setting.
“Our private suites are great for small business owners like myself, whether you’re just getting started or looking for a new space with less overhead and privacy. Our initial goal and objective is to build a team of aspiring entrepreneurs, offering a variety of services to meet the needs of all clients and customers.”
Her purchase, while unrelated, comes as North Broad neighborhoods are in the mix to be one of Rome’s next tax allocation districts, a concept designed to stimulate redevelopment and growth stretching from downtown to North Avenue.
The district frames 162 properties, including “the former O’Neill Manufacturing site and additional commercial and industrial parcels along Calhoun Avenue, Callahan Street, North Avenue and Spider Webb Drive,” city records show. That includes the scheduled home of The Varsity on the former Dairy Queen tract.
Aubrey: Ga. could buy wildlife area
The Aubrey Corp. says it is reviewing feedback from last week’s packed public hearings as well as “multiple e-mail comments” from around the state on its big plans for Bartow County.
One key response from spokesman Jim Ramseur of Lee & Associates, who attended both hearings, is that Aubrey promises any development will be done in a “smart, well-planned manner with an emphasis on green space.
“ ... our preferred plan is for the state Department of Natural Resources to purchase at least a significant portion of the wildlife management area as it exists for a reasonable fair market value. We would then develop around their new footprint. If there is no sale, Aubrey would move ahead with a minimum of 5,000 acres of greenspace. For comparison purposes, Red Top Mountain State Park is approximately 1,776 acres,” Ramseur shares in a statement provided Thursday. The state has leased the Aubrey land for 46 years.
Some other highlights in the statement:
♦ Options for the property as currently zoned include low-density residential eco-friendly development with amenities such as birding, trout fishing, lakes, mountain views, hiking and biking trails within a private, gated community.
♦ With 23 miles of roads within the wildlife area and 15 miles on Aubrey’s other holdings, preconstruction costs would be minimal.
♦ Initial plans call for some 5,500 homes that would be on well water and septic with power being largely alternative.
♦ Lots would range in size from two to five acres with preliminary lot pricing ranging from $40,000 up to $100,000 depending on location.
♦ Finished home prices would be from $300,000 to $650,000.
♦ As for the other land zoned currently for other uses such as mining and industrial, interest and demand remain high and most of this is within the corridor of U.S. 411 and I-75.
As for the project: Aubrey has applied for Development of Regional Impact review, required for something this size, but no bid or related steps have been taken. Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor is scheduled to review a zoning text amendment concerning the site on March 8. The rezoning case public hearing before the planning commission is set for 6 p.m. March 27; it then goes to Taylor for another hearing on April 12 at 10 a.m.
People Inc.
Epps on the move — again. A quick search of Google charts the trajectory of Christy Epps within the Rome City Schools district.
In November, she was named director of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education following the retirement of Misty Tucker, who had been promoted just months earlier. Epps was one of the personnel moves under Superintendent Eric Holland as part of the “Reimagine RCS” push following a series of promotions, resignations and other in-school-year retirements.
In July 2021, Epps took over as principal of Rome’s Phoenix Learning Center. She had spent the previous seven years as an assistant principal of Rome Middle School.
Now there’s one more change. On Tuesday, she was named the next principal of Madison County High School in Danielsville. She’ll replace Johnathan Harris, although a start date was not listed. She’ll need to be released from her contract, a common practice as educators move up. Among the most recent examples was when Holland was let out of his principal’s contract at Rome High to move to Marietta — and then back as superintendent.
Mike Dunn oversees another big Braves project: Twenty years ago, Mike Dunn was everywhere at what was then known as State Mutual Stadium, as well as with government and community leaders across Northwest Georgia.
The relocated Macon Braves were preparing for season one in Rome and the $15 million stadium project was weeks out from first pitch. There were delays from excessive rain and other issues. But as general manager, Dunn pulled it off and likewise welcomed 5,000-plus fans into the friendly confines as minor league baseball returned to Rome that April. Dunn nurtured the club through its first South Atlantic League title that year and for more than a dozen years after, before he received a bigger challenge from the organization: The build-from-scratch spring training campus in North Port in Southwest Florida.
That masterpiece opened in 2019 but, a year later, the pandemic would bring new challenges. Major league schedules were abbreviated; minor leagues were idled; and Dunn had a crew to keep employed as best as possible.
But an even greater challenge was on deck: The Category 4 destructive winds of Hurricane Ian pummeled the community last September, leaving $10 million in damage to the still-new CoolToday Park. Once again, Dunn had a hard hat to go with the baseball cap and a massive challenge at work and within his adopted community.
“The most eye-popping thing was just the amount of debris that you knew didn’t belong to the stadium that was there,” said Dunn, the Braves’ vice president of Florida operations, in an interview with the AJC. “It was from someone’s yard, someone’s business. There was so much debris. It was sad because you knew that it came from someone’s house, someone’s business.”
Today, with most repairs made, the Braves are showing up in North Port this week and will play the first home game of the 2023 spring training season on Saturday, Feb. 25. That’s a miracle given the storm’s aftermath but Dunn’s been there before. You can see an expanded story on recovery efforts now at ajc.com.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Valley to continued gun threats on campus: Last week, a Cass High student was found with a loaded gun on campus, WBHF radio reports. Three such cases have been reported at Rome High since August. Monday night, a gunman killed three Michigan State students and injured three others before taking his own life. Among those sheltering in place across from one shooting scene was an MSU student who did the same at Sandy Hook a decade ago. The Michigan State murders were staged on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, massacre. What exactly does it take to end this?
Peak to the Georgia Senate and the Do Not Call proposal: As unanimously approved this week, it would “allow Georgians to hold companies liable for telemarketing calls made by third-party contractors as well as pursue class-action lawsuits against telemarketers.” This would include some of those car-warranty calls. It now goes to the state House for consideration. (We’d like to add an amendment to include all unsolicited political calls, please. All in favor?)