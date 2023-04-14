honeyfile.jpg

Honeycream returning in May: Mostly closed since January, downtown Rome’s Honeycream gelato cafe is returning in May.

Says a note from Christie and Mike Meyer: “...we just wanted to let you know that we plan to reopen in May and will confirm dates soon. We are currently looking for a few good team members to help us continue to provide a wonderful experience for our guests.” Apply at honey@honeycream.com.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

