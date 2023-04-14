Honeycream returning in May: Mostly closed since January, downtown Rome’s Honeycream gelato cafe is returning in May.
Says a note from Christie and Mike Meyer: “...we just wanted to let you know that we plan to reopen in May and will confirm dates soon. We are currently looking for a few good team members to help us continue to provide a wonderful experience for our guests.” Apply at honey@honeycream.com.
We know a few folks who might do it strictly for daily scoops of the craft-made desserts.
The Meyers have opened for a handful of days since January and worked a few special events across Northwest Georgia as well.
Names in the news
Carlos on the mend: Carlos Naranjo is one of the most visible faces in downtown Rome, primarily because of his popular El Zarape restaurant at Broad Street and Fifth Avenue. He was injured in a Saturday night accident that left him with broken bones, bruises and other injuries but posts shared by his family say he’s now recovering at home. Few people work harder than Carlos, who’s also been a huge downtown advocate.
We’ve not seen Harry Musselwhite in a month of Sundays but: ... his book by that name, capturing some of his RN-T columns about his current “home” state of New Mexico from a Roman’s perspective, is getting serious attention. It has been nominated for Georgia Author of the Year, Essay Category.
Return of the ‘Charger in charge.’ Dr. Donald J. Green, who was the president of Georgia Highlands College for seven very successful years, has returned to the state, having been named interim president of Gordon State College. Green left Northwest Georgia to become president of Point Park University in Pittsburgh in 2021, a position he has left recently, citing “private, personal and familial reasons,” according to a CBS News affiliate. His return to the state university system is a welcome one, given his impact here both on and off GHC’s campuses.
Popcorn & Politics
So now Rome has had to hire an outside attorney to represent the city regarding an ethics complaint against Commissioner Mark Cochran. That keeps the tab growing (already at $17,600 in taxpayer funds).
It all stems from what we feel is an effort to push Cochran out of a potential reelection bid this fall. His vote is deemed critical between the Democratic and Republican factions on what is supposed to be a nonpartisan commission. It’s been an uncomfortable situation to watch and this latest “ethics” complaint reminds us of a Shakespeare title: “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Keep an ear out for some additional community response, especially from the business community. We’re hearing that Monday’s two speakers at the City Commission meeting were just the start.
Back on the ‘Watch’
Production of Georgia Highland’s respected “Community Watch” paused in August following an auto accident that claimed the life of cohost and public servant Greg Shropshire. Few grieved more than his cohost, Jonathan Hershey, GHC’s Project Director for Inclusion and Equity
“It has been difficult to return to Community Watch after the loss of my dear friend and co-host Greg Shropshire last August,” says Hershey in a recent email. “But the show had real value to many people and continuing it will be a tribute to Greg and to his dedication to community engagement.
“Initially, I will host the show solo but soon we will invite others to be guest co-hosts, which will allow us to include community members in new ways.”
Community Watch is the closet thing we have to one of the Sunday morning interview shows on network and cable television. Community leaders and volunteers get a unique spotlight for roughly 30 minutes each episode.
Produced by the Digital Media Services department in the GHTV studios and available on the Library Channel (Comcast channel 4), the new episodes and archives also are available on YouTube.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the pitch clock and shorter Major League Baseball games: So far this season, Major League Baseball games are averaging 30 minutes less thanks to the arrival of the pitch clock. That makes school and work a little easier the next day. One side note. Four clubs — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning because of the shortened games. Most clubs, including Atlanta, still end sales after the seventh.
Valley to the snub of Atlanta by the Democratic National Convention: We know about the Midwest’s “blue wall” in the 2020 election. But the nation also knows what Georgia’s nailing not only the presidency for Joe Biden that year but also Democratic control of the U.S. Senate with the elections of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock (OK, there was a January 2021 runoff). The south is the front line of American politics; the big battles are here in Atlanta. That’s where the convention should be, too. Some of us still have vivid memories of the late Richard Daley and the ’68 convention in Chicago.