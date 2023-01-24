Consider it a not-so-quiet revival along West Main Street in Cartersville. While a lot of the downtown talk these days centers around Rome’s River District and an explosion of businesses in Cedartown, new shops and restaurants have flowed into Cartersville as well, especially on the western edge.
In recent months, the newbies have included Mule House Wood Fired Pizza, LaVida spa, MyEyeDr, Nagel’s Bagels and the soon-to-open parking garage with a perfect look for the “neighborhood.”
The new deck, with matching exterior decor, is part of a 2020 special tax project with access to both Main Street and Cherokee Avenue. Look for 75 parking spots on the way in just a few months, joining streetside parking. This all joins downtown stalwart known as Agan’s Bakery as well as a few others.
There’s been a ton of development on “east” Main, from U.S. 41 to I-75, as well as upgrades along Tennessee Street. But this westside story deserves some ink, too. Particularly nice is the brick-and-mortar home of Mule House, a longtime food truck entry. Inside you’ll find a comfortable mix of old brick and modern fixings and some of the best wings and pizza in North Georgia.
People, Inc.
Realtor Steve Graves stays local even with expanded state duties: Almost two years ago, Realtor and community volunteer Steve Graves was appointed to Georgia’s Real Estate Commission and Appraisers Board.
This latest public service, mostly a monthly meeting and related duties, was something Graves has done over the years but in different ways. He “termed out” as a member of the Floyd County Airport Commission; remains a busy member of the Armuchee Ruritan Club; has worked with Floyd County Schools, including currently serving on the College and Career Academy board; is an active member of the North Rome Church of God; and if you give him 15 minutes, he’ll dazzle you with updates on his principal/wife and kids.
Amid all that, he’s been one of Hardy Realty’s — and the region’s — top property movers, from homes to commercial to a recent warehouse sale that will bring 80 jobs to the community.
And as of last week, he’s got a new title: vice chair of the real estate commission. Graves, who continues to serve his 5-year term on the board, vows to be just as active as always in the Northwest Georgia real estate market.
Says Graves: “I love the opportunity to serve my fellow Realtors and our local customers — and to make a difference for our state.”
The commission “ensures that real estate licensees and appraisers are professionally qualified and promotes a fair and honest market environment for those involved in real estate transactions throughout the state.”
Voice of the Rome Braves signs off. For 12 of the Rome Braves’ 20 years at AdventHealth Stadium, there’s been a dominant voice over the public address system. Already a fixture at WRGA and affiliated stations for decades, Tony McIntosh is retiring from his moonlighting job as the PA voice not-so-high above home plate (“Moonlight Mac?”).
Those who know “T-Mac” are used to his pace. While juggling radio sales as well as on-and-off morning host duties over the years, he’s been active in government (Cave Spring) and a few other spots as well. He’s likewise squeezed in time to work on an MBA while also serving as the voice of Berry College Vikings games. That’s on top of a growing family.
McIntosh says he’ll stay busy with his day job and other projects. No word yet on who takes over. The Braves’ PA alumni group also includes Eddie Brock Jr., whose echoing voice can still be heard with his classic line, “... so if you want a prize — and I KNOW you do...”
Development watch
Emerson Amazon center complete — and vacant. From radio station WBHF in Cartersville: Last week, “ ... we found graffiti spray-painted on the building and windows broken. WBHF reached out to the company to learn the fate of the Amazon site.
We received the following statement from Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly. ‘The delivery station in Bartow County has been delayed but remains a part of our future plans. Once we have a better sense of timing for opening, we’ll work with organizations like the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development to begin hiring locally.” The 3.2 million-square-foot campus off LakePoint Parkway is designed to serve as a sorting facility. Perhaps part of it all: Amazon recently announced more than 18,000 layoffs among its 1.6 million work force.
On our radar: We are tracking some proposed changes in local senior care but want to wait until both sides sign off on the deal. This one could be an echo of much bigger changes in older adult care sweeping the country.
‘333 on Broad’ updates: So now we know the fate of the former 333 on Broad/Rome City Brewing Co. spot in downtown Rome, a dining-and-drink mainstay for almost two decades with The Prickly Pear predating the 333 businesses. A Rome-Floyd Chamber ribbon cutting is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 8 for 333 Venue on Broad while a smoke/vape shop is setting up next store. As if on cue, former owner Jay Shell posted photos of a home-cooked meal that was a spinoff from the 333 menu which, in turn, caused an avalanche of great food memories.
Varsity in Bethlehem: Our crack investigative drive-by journalism from the weekend reveals that, in the eight weeks since we last visited The Varsity construction site in Bethlehem, there’s been some interior work done and additional exterior painting. The snail’s pace of the project is dwarfed by the surging retail around it off Ga. 316 outside of Athens.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to 2023 edition of the Berry College eagles: From stunning politics to sporting events to dog parades in downtown Rome, we draw a fair share of national attention to Northwest Georgia. But perhaps the most widely viewed is the nesting season at Berry College as cameras stalk a growing family of eagles each season. As of late Monday, one of two recent eggs has hatched, giving us the bird we’ll know as B-16. Thousands of fingers are crossed for when we’ll see B-17 as well. We’ve had all the drama over the years, with most ending each spring as the eaglets leave. It is the only time you can discuss “empty nest syndrome” in a positive way.
Valley to the no-show NFL playoff game in Atlanta: Expensive-car stadium in Atlanta was to be the default site of the AFC Championship game this Sunday should the Chiefs have played the Bills, going back to the canceled game where a Buffalo player was almost lost (but has made a miraculous recovery). The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, had other plans in the divisional showdown, topping the Bills this past Sunday. As for the 50,000+ advance tickets sold for the Atlanta maybe game, Burrow told CBS, “You better send those refunds.”