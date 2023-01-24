Cartersvilledowntownoct2022

Consider it a not-so-quiet revival along West Main Street in Cartersville. While a lot of the downtown talk these days centers around Rome’s River District and an explosion of businesses in Cedartown, new shops and restaurants have flowed into Cartersville as well, especially on the western edge.

In recent months, the newbies have included Mule House Wood Fired Pizza, LaVida spa, MyEyeDr, Nagel’s Bagels and the soon-to-open parking garage with a perfect look for the “neighborhood.”

