In these days of growing doughnut franchises and coffee/pastry options, local independents aren’t giving up. If anything, they’re stepping up.

The latest is Lee’s Donut Shop, which opened, appropriately enough, on Saturday, National Doughnut Day, at 8 Alabama St. in Cave Spring. They sold out by 11 a.m. with good reason: the menu features cake, yeast and old-fashioned glazed doughnuts. Also: Apple fritters.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

