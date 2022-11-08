In these days of growing doughnut franchises and coffee/pastry options, local independents aren’t giving up. If anything, they’re stepping up.
The latest is Lee’s Donut Shop, which opened, appropriately enough, on Saturday, National Doughnut Day, at 8 Alabama St. in Cave Spring. They sold out by 11 a.m. with good reason: the menu features cake, yeast and old-fashioned glazed doughnuts. Also: Apple fritters.
Prices per dozen: $12.75 to $14 plus coffee, milk, tea and soda. Hours are weekdays from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The bigger picture: Cave Spring continues to grow as a dining destination (see Linde Marie’s, Creekside and Local Joe’s) with lunch and dinner choices worth the drive from Rome, Cedartown and Rockmart. Couple that with the community’s “festival of the weekend” push and there’s room for more.
Influential indeed
Georgia 500 has strong local ties. Among those listed as among Georgia’s most influential leaders of 2022 by Georgia Trend in education, economic development, retail and other sectors are:
Dr. Steve Briggs,♦ now in his 16th year as president of Berry College.
Heidi Popham,♦ president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Gretchen Corbin♦ of Rome, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery.
Missy Kendrick,♦ president and CEO, Rome-Floyd Development Authority.
Melinda Lemmon,♦ executive director, Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development.
Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum,♦ chairman and CEO, Mohawk Industries, Calhoun.
Berry and Rome Floyd Chamber alum David Nuckolls,♦ now executive director for the Georgia Center of Innovation (Aerospace, Agricultural Technology, Energy Technology, Information Technology, Logistics and Manufacturing).
♦ For the full list, please visit GeorgiaTrend♦ .com.
$100 ticket to Vecna’s home
Maybe its a good thing that tours of the Claremont House (a.k.a., Creel House from “Stranger Things”) are only during daylight hours this Saturday.
For an eye-opening $100 each, with proceeds benefiting the Rome International Film Festival, “you can go ‘inside’ for a special tour and see all the amazing Victorian details in person.” No mention of levitating bodies, however.
Tours are at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The former B & B, since remodeled, is on the market for $1.5 million with Toles, Temple & Wright having the listing. For tour details, please visit RiffGa.com.
Popcorn & Politics
2024 ‘coverage’ underway: Over the weekend, The New York Times revisited the piece where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent a post-Yale year teaching at Darlington two decades ago. Headlined “Pranks, parties and politics: Ron DeSantis’ year as a school teacher,” it echoes an earlier story with touch points on the Civil War, slavery and abortion. It doesn’t “advance” the narrative — other than to serve as an opening salvo of the next presidential election. And, yes, another Georgia angle as we become that “Florida Man” of political news.
We need a ‘Manningcast” for election night: One of the best things to happen to Monday Night Football in decades is the “Manningcast” on ESPN2 as the brothers Manning (Peyton and Eli) offer a running commentary with guests live during the game of the night. Wouldn’t it be great to do the same with election night? Plenty of snark, none of the “starch,” just swapping political barbs between a local Democrat and Republican. Maybe next time.
A more traditional event: The Floyd County Republican Party’s election night gathering is set for 6 until 9 p.m. at the “Lewis Loft” above La Scala at 413 Broad St. “Attendance is free. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar as well.”
Any bets this one moves into overtime?
Not exactly a blue moon: There’s a full lunar eclipse today. Surely that has some context to the midterm elections (everything else does). We’ll believe them if the moon was red or blue and not the customary Halloween orange.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to progress on the ag center: It was the darling of the 2017 extra-penny sales tax push. Farmers and others with agricultural interests were lobbied to support a county ag center to serve as the hub of multimillion-dollar industry. Five years later, the project has traction and a likely home off the Armuchee Connector near the mall. But just how far will that earmarked $8 million stretch following real estate purchases? (Hint: They’re soliciting ideas for the next not-so-special tax push).
Valley to a vicious Campaign 2022: Social media is getting much of the blame for the “tenor” of this year’s elections, a tone actually adopted from all those hours of partisan radio and cable shows (see Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”) But let’s remember most of the trash came from the millions of dollars and thousands of ads clogging television. Each side caters to the extreme left or right with hopes of capturing the eyes and ears of the reclusive “I don’t want to get involved” moderate middle. Those “bystanders” are the only ones who can save us from more of this in 2024.