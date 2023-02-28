Jim ‘N Nick’s takes off on Shorter: Officially, there hasn’t been a formal announcement on the arrival of Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue on Shorter Avenue tucked between Big Dan’s Car Wash and Moe’s Southwest Grill.
We’ve seen the $1.9 million building permits and bid requests. We’re watching the “help wanted” blasts go out on social media for senior management.
In recent weeks, it has become a “sidewalk superintendent’s” dream, with massive piles of delivered construction supplies on site as the steel frame rises and foundation settles. The best view is from Mathis True Value looking toward Shorter.
It is one of the most visible construction projects in the region but mum is the word from corporate headquarters. Which is fine; just pass the cheese biscuits when ready.
Big project, bigger coverage
In journalism, you learn to watch for “signs” of what’s to come. Example: A flock of robins was in the lush fields of the Evans’ property off Chulio Road last week, which to us announces spring (i.e., highs of 70 this week).
When it comes to the proposed Aubrey Corp. development in Bartow County, covering between 14,000 and nearly 20,000 acres, it is the media trail. Stories and columns are flowing about what is expected, and much of it centers on whether the state will bite on buying the wildlife management area it has leased from the property owners for four-plus decades.
The catch, as always: The price.
But if the tea leaves we’re reading are correct, a deal is brewing. AJC columnist Bill Torpy — in one of the newspaper’s recent articles on the site — talks about hearing the number “$300 million” and he also cites the state’s $6 billion-plus surplus.
Our guess is there’s a split decision here, with much of the wildlife area preserved while the rest — including acres fronting I-75 and other development zones with another chunk for housing and supporting retail — moving forward.
The only official word we hear: “Stay tuned...”
Popcorn & Politics
Challenge for Green? It is one thing when you pick up hints of “a big name” lining up to run for the Republican nomination for the 14th Congressional District. We hear that every two years concerning one state House seat.
It is another thing to get it from one of the most connected members of the GOP with a keen ear on both state and district politics. “There’s a big name” expected in the 2024 primary, says the source with at least 20 years of local credibility. He or she might find very willing donors inside and outside the state, especially after a torrid week of headlines and opinion pieces concerning the fellow Republican incumbent.
So far at least, no official paperwork has been filed.
‘They didn’t send me down there to drain THAT swamp.’ That was in response to our question about the fate of the Okefenokee Swamp and an Alabama company’s proposal to mine on the landmark’s edge.
Of concern per the Capitol Beat News Service: “potential environmental and cultural damage the proposed titanium oxide mine could inflict on the largest blackwater swamp in North America.”
The proposal has drawn intense feedback to Georgia legislators and other state officers. That doesn’t include massive response to two virtual public comment sessions.
A lot of eyes and ears are on Gov. Brian Kemp on this one. Public comments are due by March 20 via twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the teams behind the 2023 Heart of the Community gala: It is one thing to stage such an event in whatever we’re calling The Forum this week. It is another thing to take it to suburban Shannon to the Taylor Estate. The Season Events staff expertly delivered a great meal and libations. But adding to the logistics: Shuttling hundreds of guests from the parking area to the event center amid a constant drizzle — again, successful. A perfect program, emceed by two dazzling hosts, capped a nice night in under 2.5 hours. Hollywood, take note for the next Oscars or Emmys.
Valley to the author of a sketchy comic strip: So now one of the top newspaper cartoons based on the workplace, Dilbert, is getting a nationwide pink slip, including at the Rome News-Tribune. Woke, you say? No, think sad joke, actually, as cartoon creator Scott Adams posted profane rants on YouTube, endorsing the separation of the races. We assume someone beat him to rants about a “national divorce” of red and blue states?