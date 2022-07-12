And so it begins...permits were issued June 23 to tear down the East Rome Dairy Queen as work begins to bring The Varsity to town.
Closed since the sale was completed early this year, the home of the Blizzards is about to give way for the ground work of a restaurant known for naked dogs, onion rings and frosted orange drinks.
It is the first move since arrival of The Varsity was confirmed for both Rome and Cartersville (in front of Tractor Supply across from the auto museum).
The Varsity itself has seen some changes, including ownership handed to the next generation and now talk of development on the iconic Midtown site itself across from Georgia Tech. While some sort of The Varsity is likely to remain, don’t be surprised to see adjoining land give way to the billion-dollar development wave sweeping that neighborhood.
Four Stones also on a roll in River District: Work is underway on tearing down parts of the River District that are expected to give way to a massive revitalization push off West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue.
Permits were issued to take down 200 and 202 N. Fourth Ave. — basically walk from the front door of Aventine straight to the Oostanaula River.
FSRE Impact Rome River District applied for the permits. The company has purchased numerous parcels in the River District with plans announced for apartments, an outdoor community gathering spot, a brewery and other options.
New look on Shorter
Alto Plaza getting updated look: With all that’s happening along Shorter Avenue, mostly “new” replacing “established,” it is nice to see some renovation underway as well. Pinson’s Construction is on the job of helping update Alto Plaza. Building permits show Echota Realty is pumping nearly $300,000 into the facade update at 428 Shorter Ave.
Other “update” work in West Rome includes what Elder’s Ace Hardware has done at the former IGA, the renovations for the upcoming Marco’s Pizza and even a refit of the one-time Long John Silver’s restaurant — with more on the way.
Speaking of new: Dunkin’s grand opening at 2101 Shorter Ave. begins this morning. At 9 a.m., the first 100 guests (in store only) get free coffee for a year. Guests also receive a free medium hot or iced coffee from 8 until 9 a.m. At 10, the ribbon is cut followed by a $1,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Taxing times for back-to-school
Looking for back-to-school tax breaks? Head for the borders: Georgia used to set aside four days for a tax break on key items students and parents sought for the new school year: clothing, school supplies, even computers.
But here in 2022, while we did get a convenient state tax rebate in an election year, we’re once again bypassing those tax breaks on book bags and such. This even as we’re reading about excessive state revenues as the fiscal year closed.
That’s not the case in Alabama (July 15-17) or Tennessee (July 29-31). Of course, there are considerations: a) the whole shop local thing and b) the price of gas.
We’ve yet to hear a good reason on why Georgia opted out of this popular annual tax break. The Department of Revenue used to post screen after screen of what was covered and what wasn’t.
We commend enterprising local retailers who offer their own in-store tax-free promotions.
Popcorn & Politics
Financial doom, gloom... and glut? If you hear all the TV ads or the mega spam filling email boxes, we are on the verge of a recession. Are bread lines next? And yet, amid all the inflation accusations and skyrocketing gas prices, we’re reading reports of a $2 billion state surplus. That’s on top of $2.3 billion last year. So which is it?
Rally ‘round the Republicans: The 18th annual Rome Rally is scheduled for Aug. 23 with expanded details pending. With the state slate (governor, Cabinet, a U.S. Senate seat) up for a vote, expect a who’s who of Georgia Republicans on site — and maybe expanded media if they don’t get booted out.
Once based at the Tillman Hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field, it grew into a regional and then state drawing card for Republican hopefuls. The 2021 edition was held at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
State Democrats set convention: The Georgia State Convention is Aug. 27 and the Floyd County party is recruiting delegates to attend. Floyd party members will elect the slate at upcoming meetings. See the party’s Facebook page for more.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to local businesses celebrating anniversaries with their customers. The folks at Honeymoon Bakery were dishing out slices of cake for the shop’s recent 15th anniversary. On Saturday, Honeycream was offering free “tiny Peaches n’ Cream pops” (we also dove into a medium dish of tiramisu; highly recommended) while Doug’s Deli Downtown was giving away a free slice of birthday cake, celebrating seven years (missed it by 22 minutes!)
Peak to Pepperell High’s involved students: How are you spending your summer vacation? These Dragons are making their community better. Per Alana Ellenburg’s post, “These Pepperell High School students planned and organized (a) clean up day. Yes, they have adopted the mile between Piggly Wiggly and Dragon Drive... Special thanks and shout out to our partner club Pepperell FFA and Floyd County Young Farmers and Pepperell Key Club.”
Valley to how some don’t care for their pets: It was alarming the other week to read where PAWS was at capacity and had to stop any intake of new animals. That included the “surrender” of unwanted pets and strays. Adoption events, $25 adoption packages and local rescue groups all help but the problem comes back to how some basically treat their pets. It really gets sad when you note all the abuse charges in the arrest reports. We must do better.