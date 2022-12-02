claremontcoosa

The real estate profession offers lots of specialties — residential, commercial, industrial, development. So why not pop culture?

There seems to be a demand for properties made famous on the small and big screens, including a certain home on Second Avenue in Rome now under contract.

Dalton Dover

Aragon’s Dalton Dover turned 25 this week but the bigger news is his inaugural Grand Ol Opry premiere due Saturday.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In