The initial word on plans at Shorter Avenue and Burnett Ferry Road revolved around a new convenience store. With the framing now up, it looks like that and then some.
Viral Patel has been crafting plans there for a good two years at 1705 Shorter Ave., just based on building permits. The original was pulled in August 2020 for $1.07 million and included 4,900 square feet under roof. The latest one, for $84,000, is for a canopy over the gas pumps.
We’re checking to see if a few more options will be there as well given the design now on property. No additional plans had been filed for the site through midmorning Thursday.
Patel’s store is the newest addition to Shorter Avenue, following the opening of the Raceway store last fall across from Sonic.
Those Ball Aluminum Cups really are out of this world: Those made-in-Shannon recyclable cups are the rage but who knew they really were out of this world?
It turns out some crafty Ball interns hooked up a jaunt to the stratosphere with one of the cups in tow. “Each year, during the Ball Intern Remote Sensing Team payload project, @ballaerospace interns design, build, test and launch payloads of their own creation on a high altitude balloon or sport rocket.”
One of the cups was included in a recent payload. The next launch is set for Saturday; we’re anxious to hear what’s on board this year.
$5 million Bartow project a little bit different than most. The project is called New Earth and is planned for a stretch of U.S. 411 near Fairmount in the far northeastern corner of Bartow County.
That’s a long hike from the usual parade of mega million-dollar, ginormous-square-foot industrial parks and buildings lining up along I-75 (we’ll have a different take on all of those this Tuesday, by the way).
And that remote location might be a good thing. According to the Development of Regional Impact report shared by the state, New Earth has a unique product in mind.
From the project description: It is a “lime stabilization organics processing and recycling facility.” Which translates into: “A compact, enclosed processing facility through which organic, dewatered wastewater biosolids are lime stabilized to produce Class A soil amendments.”
Planned are a 30,000-square-foot building with a 2,000-square-foot office due by September 2023. Project value: $5 million.
No word yet on tours.
Popcorn & Politics
Potential presidential candidate once taught at Darlington: Earlier this week, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed presumed Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump received 49% of the support from those polled.
Climbing the charts like a bullet into the No. 2 spot: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 25%. No other presumed candidate even scored in the double digits.
With the primaries just around the calendar corner, why is that important to Northwest Georgia? DeSantis is a local — sorta.
DeSantis spent a year in Rome, teaching upper school history at Darlington (2001-2022) before entering law school. Says the school’s announcement from June 2001:
DeSantis earned bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Yale University, New Haven, Conn. While at Yale, he worked for the political science department, the athletic department, and the university sports camp. He has work experience with the Sonic Corp. and the office of (U.S.) Sen. Connie Mack (R-Fla).
He’ll need more than that to trump Trump in Floyd County. Some 70% of the presidential voters in 2016 and again 2020 went with Trump. Let’s see what the primary season yields.
‘Christian Nationalism’ suddenly a local campaign buzz item: This Tuesday at noon, 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is scheduled to meet with the Floyd County Republican Women (11:30 a.m. lunch starts if off at Coosa Country Club). What to watch for: Whether she expands on her recent push for a Christian nationalism movement.
It is becoming a buzz word as the midterm elections draw closer and Greene generated some Internet buzz with a recent interview embracing it. Christian nationalism is popping up in local conversations as well, including area clergy.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the returning teachers and other educators this fall: Teaching is a passion-based professional. You really need to have that urge to help kids become their best. But then there are today’s headlines: Uvalde and already a level of apathy; the current covid surge and the headaches already created by the pandemic; politicians focused on buzzy trends vs. true impact; and disconnected parents who don’t realize education is partly their responsibility, too. Those are incredible challenges; bless you, teachers, for showing up today and every day.
Valley to another summer of utility work: We vividly remember the moonscape temporarily left by all that gas line work a year ago. Now we’re getting power pole replacements, utility upgrades in the River District and other issues making driving challenging. We appreciate the updates but couldn’t all this have been synced? Last week we caught the trifecta: Chulio Road (power poles), Dean Avenue (line work) and Fifth Avenue, all in one trip.
Valley to more football greed: So as the Atlanta Falcons begin camp for the season, we’re hit with a one-two punch on NFL games. First, ESPN+ is bumping monthly rates from $6.99 to $9.99 and annual packages from $69.99 to $99.99 as of Aug. 23. Next, welcome to NFL+, even more pro football for $4.99 to $9.99 depending on whether you want ad-free including coaches’ film. Pro football is on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays as is with Saturdays and Thanksgiving included late in the year. And now this? Are we ready for pay-for-view football? In this case, we don’t think two “pluses” create a positive.