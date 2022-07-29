Shorter Avenue strip mall

Viral Patel is building a convenience store and perhaps more at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Burnett Ferry Road in West Rome. Permits show a 4,900-square-foot store and a gas canopy on the way.

 John Druckenmiller

The initial word on plans at Shorter Avenue and Burnett Ferry Road revolved around a new convenience store. With the framing now up, it looks like that and then some.

Viral Patel has been crafting plans there for a good two years at 1705 Shorter Ave., just based on building permits. The original was pulled in August 2020 for $1.07 million and included 4,900 square feet under roof. The latest one, for $84,000, is for a canopy over the gas pumps.

Ball cup in the stratosphere

One of those trendy Ball Aluminum Cups was included in a special “payload” put together by company interns recently and made the trip to the stratosphere.
A day of stars

Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams and administrators welcome faculty and staff for a day of learning and fun.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

