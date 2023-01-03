Partridge2022

The Partridge on Broad Street is returning in 2023 — but not the way you might expect.

Sold for $300,000 in October by Rome businessman Harry Pierce, there’s been activity inside the 330 Broad St. landmark of late with more due. The outside light is back on but that’s only one of the clues.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

