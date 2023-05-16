churchsclosed

Northwest Georgia’s only Church’s chicken restaurant, opened in November 2014, is gone. The branding was quickly and quietly removed recently and only hand-written signs on the doors and drive-through tell customers it is closed.

Church’s, at 614 Shorter Ave. near Hanks Street, offered a prime location in busy West Rome, especially with its proximity to Red Lobster and the nearly year-old home of Elder’s Ace Hardware.

