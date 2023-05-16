Northwest Georgia’s only Church’s chicken restaurant, opened in November 2014, is gone. The branding was quickly and quietly removed recently and only hand-written signs on the doors and drive-through tell customers it is closed.
Church’s, at 614 Shorter Ave. near Hanks Street, offered a prime location in busy West Rome, especially with its proximity to Red Lobster and the nearly year-old home of Elder’s Ace Hardware.
Four locations remain in the Marietta/Smyrna area as well as in Austell and Douglasville. The Calhoun restaurant closed in 2015, citing competition and low sales.
Now the watch is on for what comes next; it won’t be empty for long.
Church’s closing comes amid a series of changes for restaurants on and off Shorter Avenue, from the quick-rising Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue to Tequila’s in the former M & J Home Cooking spot, the arrival of King Claw and relocation of La Mexicana’s restaurant just around the corner from the original home.
East Rome Comfort Suites sold, closed. Amid all the conversions of hotels into apartments and related transactions, the Comfort Suites at 23 Chateau Drive has sold for $4.6 million.
A sign on the front door tells customers “this property has permanently closed.” The seller of the 64-room hotel first announced in 2006 was Jai Mataji 12 Inc. of Rome; the buyer, 5th Street Skytop LLC of Lawrenceville.
Last August, Rome city commissioners approved a special use permit to convert the hotel rooms into “micro apartments” as has been done to several nearby properties.
O’Reilly begins work on Dean Avenue location: First rumored in October, O’Reilly Auto Parts is planning a third Rome area location. On the way: a 7,453-square-foot store at 1815 Dean Ave. A $1.45 million permit already is in hand; the store is due across from Dollar General.
O’Reilly also is on Shorter Avenue and off Martha Berry in Armuchee. The East Rome store was once proposed near the Walmart campus on the site of a church but was opposed by Callier Springs residents.
This is CNN? That’s the continuing hangover around Cable News Network, branded in part by James Earl Jones’ “This is CNN.” Wednesday night’s “town hall” with Donald Trump has created a media storm not so much as over what the former president said but the way it was presented by CNN.
The cable network has been lambasted for what was perceived as basically providing a sounding board. But the real reason behind it all has to be even more basic: ratings.
The Trump stunt drew 3.3 million viewers. Adweek reports CNN averaged 587,000 total primetime viewers in April. Trump’s heavy helping of 2020 leftovers brought in 5.6 times more viewers.
And, by coincidence perhaps, it was broadcast at 8 p.m., which is when Tucker Carlson had been anchoring his Fox News show before the other recent media mess.
Bottom line: Welcome to the 2024 presidential election cycle.
Peak to the peacemakers, Bonny Askew and Bill Collins: Following the superior court showdown over fellow Commissioner Mark Cochran’s successful bid to further expose what appears to be an error-ridden “ethics investigation,” Askew and Collins told attorneys for both sides to find a way to settle this before further damaging the city. We agree.
Valley to our emerging void in leadership: Many are mourning the loss of both Bill Byington and Dr. Paul Ferguson in recent days. Both were among the top leaders in the community. Couple that with a continuing “shift” in local religious leaders and the changing nature of our healthcare industry and we’re looking hard at who will be our next “influencers.” Who exactly has the clout to step up?
