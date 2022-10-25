Ice, ice baby: The mud guards are up and there’s a sign on the lot that soon will give way to Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue off Shorter Avenue between Big Dan’s and Moe’s.
That sign is for Icicle Mountain Christmas Trees, returning to 18 Shorter Ave. with sales starting Nov. 21. What’s the story?
“ ... if the construction (restaurant) is delayed until the end of the year, we will be at our usual location. If not, we will be moving up to the Mathis True Value. Mike Mathis and Brett have been gracious enough to let us move there if need be. We will know for sure on Nov. 14 where we’ll be.”
The overall spot is one of the hottest in Rome with Take 5 oil change and Scooter’s Coffee opening soon across the highway; the pending restaurant; and even the new EyeDrNow store between Dos Bros. and True Value. And we’re not done yet.
More trees: Christmas Tree City returns for a 45th year, opening Monday, Nov. 21, on the large open lot next to Line-X on the Armuchee Connector. Customer appreciation day is Nov. 26 (all trees come with a commemorative ornament).
Business updates
‘Grace’-ing the River District. One more update on Kevin Dillmon’s latest plans in the River District. The former Carquest at 309 N. Fifth Ave. initially was divided, with the back side dedicated for use as a “commissary kitchen” for Dillmon’s adjoining Aventine and Blossom Hill as well as Honeymoon Bakery on Broad Street. It opened in January. The front side was to be be leased.
Upon further review, Dillmon and team decided to make it into an events location for graduations, weddings, chef’s tastings and such. As work continues, the spot has been rechristened “Grace” with inquiries being directed to info@graceeventsrome.com.
Vote early and often: Let’s stay with the Dillmon theme for a minute more to mention Megan Ware, the Darlington graduate and dessert wizard behind some of the required delicacies in the group, including Aventine’s high-demand Sweet Potato Soufflé.
Ware is in another baking contest, this one from The Greatest Baker, and her prized entry is the souffle featuring salted caramel sauce, corn flake/pecan streusel, and cinnamon gelato (it is back on Aventine’s fall menu). The prize: $10,000.
Voting is now open and we fully endorse Ware’s prized concoction. Please go to GreatestBaker.com.
Almost a year ago, Ware teamed with Honeymoon’s Kate White to win The Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.”
Popcorn & Politics:
The world is watching: Georgia took over the political maps in 2020 followed by a huge encore in early 2021. Northwest Georgia has had a co-starring role the whole time with the Marjorie Taylor Greene show and we’re deep into the latest season.
This week, a journalist from the Canadian Broadcasting Co. is due in town to continue interviews about the 14th Congressional District race; we had a very middle-of-the-road talk via Skype with them last week. Showtime also has been making the rounds and Radio France has been lining up potential interviews as well.
That’s in addition to the everything we’ve seen to date, including The Washington Post, The Guardian and the New Yorker. (Should we include those Saturday Night Live skits as well?)
It’s not just media in town, the candidates have been all over as well. Senate candidate Herschel Walker was in Rome early Monday and Greene held a town hall style shindig early Friday in Armuchee.
Also for your viewing pleasure: Gabriel Sterling became something of a media sensation with his near-daily updates from the Secretary of State’s office during the 2020 election battles. In 2022, his Twitter feed remains a must-read, not so much for key voting updates but what he features with them. Images including SNL’s Toonces the Driving Cat, Jim from “The Office” and others augment some clever verbiage. The writings are rated Republican but the humor is pretty much nonpartisan. Twitter.com/GabrielSterling
Calendar:
Thursday: Floyd County Republican Party♦ meets at 6 p.m. at John Henry’s Grill. Speaker: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Final Saturday to vote:♦ You’ll have one more chance to vote over the weekend, this one on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Floyd County elections office on East 12th Street. Times: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Blue Bell Ice Cream for honoring Armuchee Primary’s Blue Ribbon status. We’re all grateful for the corporate givers in our community but this one takes it a step further. What better way to salute the kids, faculty and staff of the latest Blue Ribbon School, Armuchee Primary, than free Blue Bell ice cream (dibs on the Dutch Chocolate).
Valley to Rome City Schools: A student was charged with bringing a loaded gun on campus at Rome High midday Wednesday, the third time since August. Nothing was said about it for almost 24 hours. Some concerned parents, upon reading the news update, demanded to know why a school note wasn’t sent as had been the first two times. Not a good look.