Ice, ice baby: The mud guards are up and there’s a sign on the lot that soon will give way to Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue off Shorter Avenue between Big Dan’s and Moe’s.

That sign is for Icicle Mountain Christmas Trees, returning to 18 Shorter Ave. with sales starting Nov. 21. What’s the story?

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

