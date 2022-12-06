Axe throwing just about ready on Broad Street: The former Rome Axe Throwing location is just about ready for the move to 241 Broad St. near The Vogue. Look for a new name as well, tying it in with Cartersville’s crafty Game of Throwns. Crews were on site Monday morning in downtown Rome, continuing to update the new location.
On the rise at Berry Crossing: It is one of the most visible crossroads in Rome — Martha Berry and Redmond (and the bypass). We’ve seen CVS and Carquest open there and now comes permits for a $300,000 project described as a “new retail shell building” on one of the existing pads. We’re told details are coming soon on what’s on the way.
Dunkin redo: Permits also are in for a $150,000 remodel of the “first” Dunkin doughnut and drinks shop at 12 Shorter Ave. not including another $13,000 for wall signage updates. That stretch of Shorter remains red hot from the Alto Plaza remodel to openings of Scooter’s Coffee/Take 5 and the pending Jim ‘N Nick’s ($2.5 million building permit has been issued for 36 Shorter Ave.)
Shannon showcase: Look for the Hillman Group (which purchased Big Time Products and is consolidating everything) to have a grand opening and ribbon cutting at its new Shannon campus this month. You’ve seen it and related projects on the west side of Ga. 53 driving from Rome to Calhoun.
At least the building is being recycled: An outline has been filed to transform a 39,000-square-foot building at 501 North Point Parkway in Acworth (near Chattahoochee Tech’s campus) into an “indoor trash transfer station” for Capital Waste Services. The $8 million project is up for review by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Vital vittles: One or two more notes on Food City. First, the just-opened store north of Cartersville has a feature we’ve yet to see anywhere else — a fireplace in the café area. The company also continues to grow with groundbreaking held last week in Gadsden, Alabama, for a 53,700-square-foot store due in late summer 2023.
The Washington Post reports that covid hospitalizations “last week reached their highest level in three months, with more than 35,000 patients being treated...”
Rome’s two hospitals are seeing increases as well. On Monday, 29 patients were being treated for the virus at Atrium Health Floyd and Advent Health Redmond. That’s the most here since Sept. 12.
Does Brian Kemp indeed have more wood to chop? We won’t call it a flattering piece but Gov. Brian Kemp got some incredible traction out of a New York Times opinion column carrying the headline, “The man who neutered Trump.” Written by Michelle Cottle of the NYT editorial board, the lengthy review tracks Kemp’s earlier battles to today’s Senate runoff.
The key paragraph:
“Mr. Kemp clearly has his sights set on the political road ahead. National Republicans were impressed by how thoroughly he decimated his Trump-orchestrated primary challenge in the governor’s race, ultimately stomping his chief opponent, former Sen. David Perdue, by more than 50 points. Post-primary, Mr. (Mitch) McConnell hosted Mr. Kemp for a cozy breakfast in the Senate dining room. In early September, Mr. McConnell was a “special guest” at a Kemp fund-raiser in Washington that touted another 16 Republican senators as ‘featured guests.’”
It concludes with another nod to Kemp’s potential race against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.
“Of course, 2026 is four eternities away in political terms. But Mr. Kemp has distinguished himself as his own man, having won on his terms in a party increasingly anxious about the former president’s influence. For those who see Mr. Trump as the G.O.P.’s past, Mr. Kemp may look appealingly like its future.”
The full article is here: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/04/opinion/brian-kemp-herschel-walker.html
Quarter-billion dollar race: Through Nov. 16, contributions to the U.S. Senate runoff campaigns had topped $234 million. We’re safely assuming that number is above $250 million as of election day.
We checked Federal Election Commission records for individual campaign donations through Nov. 16 from 10 Zip codes in Floyd County.
Those reports show of the total $175.7 million raised by incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., 400 came from Floyd County Zip codes. The amounts ranged from $6 to $5,800 (two from same donor at $2,900). Most were in the double digits with a few of $500.
Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign showed $58.7 million in contributions. We checked the same Zip codes and found 341 contributions. They ranged from $1 to $11,600 with most in the $100-and-above column. Some were $1,000, $5,000 and at least one at $5,800.
Dozens of people in both races donated more than once during the 2021-22 campaign cycle. The donations came from well-known local Democrats and Republicans as well as more low-key residents.
Voting continues until 7 tonight.♦ All outstanding absentees due at the elections office by 7 as well.
Thursday: Floyd County Democratic Party meeting,♦ 6:30 p.m., Coosa Room, Rome/Floyd Library. Election of new officers now set for January.
Peaks & Valleys
Peak to the idea of an early Georgia primary in 2024: Even as Floyd’s election team prepares to count the runoff ballots this evening, word comes of a shuffle of the presidential primary system barely a year away. We fully endorse the idea after having a cycle or two of being “after the fact.” Georgia has become a critical player in politics; we should have a greater say in setting the presidential table in coming years.
Valley to the cost of today’s campaigns: As noted above, at least a quarter of a billion dollars was flushed into the campaigns of the two U.S. Senate runoff candidates. This is for one chair in the U.S. Senate, six-year term — although pundits will tell you it is for far more than that. Whatever. Surely there are better causes deserving even half that amount in our state.
Peak to downtown Rome’s extra Christmas spirit: We need an little extra Christmas this year and downtown Rome (and partners) have delivered with even more lights along Broad Street this season. The extra tree at Town Green likewise is new — and drawing a lot of eyes. We still miss those live trees in front of City Hall and the chamber office.