Axe throwing just about ready on Broad Street: The former Rome Axe Throwing location is just about ready for the move to 241 Broad St. near The Vogue. Look for a new name as well, tying it in with Cartersville’s crafty Game of Throwns. Crews were on site Monday morning in downtown Rome, continuing to update the new location.

On the rise at Berry Crossing: It is one of the most visible crossroads in Rome — Martha Berry and Redmond (and the bypass). We’ve seen CVS and Carquest open there and now comes permits for a $300,000 project described as a “new retail shell building” on one of the existing pads. We’re told details are coming soon on what’s on the way.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

