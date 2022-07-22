There’s a quiet genesis continuing along the banks of the Etowah River and Glenn Milner Boulevard.
We’ve watched The Season Events rapidly grow a storefront and catering headquarters. River Remedy Brewing is the new buzz location for the craft beer, food trucks and live music. Roots & Willow just opened with a stylish exterior paint job and cool stem bar. Ciao Bella made the move from Second Avenue. And now there’s some buzz at the former Merry Bee.
The strip between Second Avenue/Central Plaza and Eighth Avenue likewise was the launch site of Combat Market before it relocated to Broad Street; the owners are maintaining ties to the Milner strip with events.
Nearby are Heritage Hall, the Between the Rivers District and connecting roads to Broad Street. What’s odd is the strip isn’t included in the current footprint of downtown Rome. It doesn’t get the promotional support but the trade off is easy parking and a bit of a different vibe, even from the likewise emerging River District.
The Glenn Milner businesses do their own promotion and it is working.
Justin Shepard of River Remedy is among the most proactive on several channels, and his most recent video reports brewing equipment should arrive in a few weeks with a launch late in the year. For now, he offers craft brews, food trucks and concerts. The business is off to a very successful start, he says, adding that they’ve raised $4,200 to date with $2,000 for The Davies Shelters and $2,200 for PAWS. The amount is based on a portion of sales. The current charity: Coosa River Basin Initiative.
Says Holly Lynch, the entrepreneur behind The Season Events: “We love our street! It’s been exciting to see the improvements since we moved here in 2015. Parking is easier than other parts of downtown and our customers feel our location to be centrally located when running other errands. Access to Second Avenue and Turner McCall is pretty easy. It’s a great location for us.”
We’re anxious to see the continuous growth of Rome’s “other” riverfront, especially with a few sites now open for new tenants.
What’s buzzing
Body by Craton? Here’s one no one saw coming — Craton Inc. has signed a deal to purchase Rome Athletic Club including the property at 2 Center St. Known as RAC, the club is one of the largest in the area. Thomas Craton, vice president of Craton Promotions, will take on leadership responsibilities of the club. He adds: “Our goal is to continue to improve and upgrade the facility previously lead by our friends Joey Baldwin and his wife, Cristy, who will continue to be active members at the club.”
Downtown Rome watch: 3,000 fans due tonight? All of downtown, river to river, should brace for a huge turnout tonight. Comedian/actor/singer/writer Rodney Carrington is due at the Forum River Center and a crowd of nearly 3,000 is expected. Jay Shell says more than 2,600 tickets have been sold (plus remember Rome is an infamous walk-up town, big on day-of sales). Shell’s advice to downtown businesses: “Staff up and be ready.” Showtime is 7 p.m.
Downtown Cartersville watch: Bikes cruising to Bradley Building on Cartersville’s Public Square. One of the stately buildings at the heart of Cartersville’s downtown district is the three-story Bradley Building at 5 Public Square. Recently on the market for $1.75 million, per LoopNet, there’s a new tenant on the way. Cartersville Bicycle Service & Supply is relocating, perhaps by October, a move that will “triple the sales floor space and doubling the service area,” a Facebook update reports. The store’s current location at 4 West Ave. is on the market.
Also on the move: Piedmont Orthopedics/OrthoAtlanta has opened at 970 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, Suite 100, in the Cartersville Physicians Center on the Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center campus. The practice moved from its previously established location in Paulding County. It is one of 18 locations across the metro Atlanta.
Vote for Mickler: Here’s an election we’ll endorse — Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler as president-elect of the National Association of County Agriculture Agents. He had been serving as vice president and now moves up to president-elect. The group is “geared toward Extension educators and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development, administration, aquaculture and Sea Grant, and related disciplines.” Mickler checks most of those boxes and about 100 more in service to the community.
Popcorn & Politics:
Floyd County Board of Education to speak at July 28 GOP meeting: The five board members are due at the Floyd County Republican Party’s monthly meeting at John Henry’s Grill on Broad Street. It begins at 6 p.m. The timing is interesting as the board’s political “season” is basically over for this year. Members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel were unopposed in the GOP primary in May and face no opposition in the Nov. 8 general election. The extra-penny education tax on the May ballot easily won voter approval as well. Our guess: They’ll be asked about some of the legislative changes to the curriculum and perhaps enhanced safety.
Greene due at GOP Women meeting Aug. 2: The Floyd County Republican Women meet at the Coosa Country Club. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. The speaker is U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Peaks & Valleys
Peak to the Glass Recycling of Rome folks (and participants): Another 7.57 tons of glass won’t stack up in our landfills because of that overworked container in the River District off Bale Street. Now there’s talk of a potential second drop off location. Our suggestion: Pair it with a county remote recycling spot, maybe the one off Wax Road.
Peak to VT Industries doubling down on the company’s ties to Rome: On Tuesday, VT Industries formally opened the 40,000-square-foot expansion on Redmond Circle, the largest such move in the company’s history. It is the latest example of existing industries expanding their investment in our area.
Valley to the “fantasy league” electors: You know them as the 11 Republicans who cast “contingent” electoral votes for Donald Trump even as Joe Biden won the state in 2020. Among them: state GOP Chairman David Shafer, who once wanted to be lieutenant governor, and current GOP hopeful Burt Jones. They’re targeted by the Fulton County grand jury investigating the election. Here’s hoping they soon find out “this isn’t fantasy, this is reality” to paraphrase a popular Star Trek line.