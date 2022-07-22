River Remedy

River Remedy Brewing has developed a buzzy craft beer/food truck hangout on the banks of the Etowah River with an in-house brewery on the way.

 John Druckenmiller

There’s a quiet genesis continuing along the banks of the Etowah River and Glenn Milner Boulevard.

Roots & Willow, The Season Events

While Roots & Willows is the new kid on the block, The Season Events has been on Glenn Milner since 2015.

We’ve watched The Season Events rapidly grow a storefront and catering headquarters. River Remedy Brewing is the new buzz location for the craft beer, food trucks and live music. Roots & Willow just opened with a stylish exterior paint job and cool stem bar. Ciao Bella made the move from Second Avenue. And now there’s some buzz at the former Merry Bee.

Cartersville Bicycle Service & Supply

Cartersville Bicycle Service & Supply hopes to open in downtown Cartersville’s Bradley Building by October.
Keith Mickler

Keith Mickler
VT Industries cuts ribbon on expansion at West Rome facility

VT Industries officially opened its new 40,000-square-foot facility on Redmond Circle early Tuesday. Alsapan President Cécile Cantrelle and VTI President Doug Clausen (center left and right) wield the ceremonial Rome Floyd Chamber scissors.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

