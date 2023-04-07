PAM studio

There’s a “for lease” sign on the window at PAM Studios at 510 Broad St., one causing a few double takes given the recent history there. The official word from the listing agents, Toles, Temple & Wright: “PAM Studios is staying in town but the company needs more production space.”

PAM’s website lists two floors of options:

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In