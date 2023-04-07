There’s a “for lease” sign on the window at PAM Studios at 510 Broad St., one causing a few double takes given the recent history there. The official word from the listing agents, Toles, Temple & Wright: “PAM Studios is staying in town but the company needs more production space.”
PAM’s website lists two floors of options:
♦ Ground: 3,770 square feet including set/sound stage, open office area, media collaboration table, TV screening area, multi-stall bathrooms and kitchen.
♦ Upper: 5,250 square feet including open and closed office space, dressing room, three private bathrooms and a larger set/sound stage space.
The news comes two years after the Rome studios were announced and a year after a celebrated grand opening. PAM Studios has been involved in the local arts scene, from a major role in the Rome International Film Festival to some scholarships for high school students.
Built in 1901, the building sold for $390,000 in 2020. Nearly $450,000 was spent on renovations after that.
The company’s corporate headquarters is in Atlanta.
2/2 with a view
Keep an eye on 307-311 Broad St. Businessman and downtown’s top renovator Ira Levy has pulled permits to create four apartments on the second floor of the building with a tab of $150,000 each.
The apartments will feature two bedrooms, two baths, with a balcony facing Town Green complete with stairs. Plus: We hear another surprise could be brewing there as well but those details might not come for a few weeks.
Trend: Demand continues very strong for downtown addresses, including the River District and along Second Avenue. Much more is on the way.
Axes, beers and brats
The remodeling is done and the axe-throwing begun at the venue — now with beer and wine — at 241 Broad St. Game of Throwns, which started here as Rome Axe Throwing at 110 E. Eighth Ave. in September 2019, has evolved into a very different entertainment setting.
And there’s more on the way. Work continues on the new kitchen and, in about a month, Rome will have a new home for brats and hot dogs. We’re anxious to try GoT’s Hots and Brats menu.
Background: Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 until 11 p.m. Friday, noon until 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 until 7 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday... The first Game of Throwns in Cartersville off Tennessee Street continues as well.
BOGO downtown news
Cave Spring’s entertaining idea: The city, much like downtown Rome and Cartersville, has an “entertainment zone” where patrons can carry adult beverages amid some of restaurants and shops.
To help ease any confusion, the Downtown Development Authority has added signage that define the boundaries. Says the accompanying Facebook post: “Feel free to sip and stroll around the town. You can purchase from Linde Marie’s, Creekside or Local Joe’s. Thank you, Sandra Lindsey, for your work with the design committee to make this happen.”
You’ll need clear cups — and remember Rolater Park is in the “no sipping zone.”
Popcorn & Politics
New fingerprints? Rome’s City Commission meets this coming Monday and we’re curious to see what, if anything, will rise from the city-commissioned “investigation” of Mark Cochran’s questions about movement of project reviews through the engineering department.
We’re confident it was a hit job, primarily aimed at discouraging him from seeking a second term this November. Cochran has often been a key or deciding vote between the commission’s two factions. The goal: Replace him with a guaranteed yes vote the other way.
The latest fingerprints confirming this: As a local businessman posted a link to the Cochran story with his own comment, “First Amendment,” Jamie Palmer, the chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, responded. “Love him or hate him, what he did was highly inappropriate.”
Probably not the wisest post to make as the push to add another “Republican” to the nonpartisan commission continues. And a point of order: Don’t forget it was Cochran’s vote that put Craig McDaniel in the mayor’s seat two years ago.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the past seven days: Following a rough few days, a very wise relative said, “They can have this week back.” We agree, given the news of the past seven days. It started with the revelation of the city’s witch hunt of Commissioner Mark Cochran. Then came tornadic winds that pummeled East Rome, Celanese and Berry College. That night, another motorcycle death in West Rome, soon followed by a shooting that left a woman dead and her cancer-stricken companion in jail. A former president was arraigned on 34 felony counts on Tuesday. And then Wednesday: A mother died as her former boyfriend killed himself in the drive through of Rome’s favorite restaurant. We all need the peace and grace of Easter and Passover.
Peak to the return of Rome Braves baseball: This 20th edition is something of a fresh start — new owners, a new general manager, a new skipper and the season itself Thursday evening. The Braves have stumbled off the field these past two seasons after the covid shutdown. “But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again.” We agree with James Earl Jones’ Terence Mann in “Field of Dreams.” We’re anxious to see how opening weekend goes at AdventHealth Stadium.