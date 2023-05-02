elnopallas

Some dining changes are on the way just off a very busy stretch of U.S. 278 in Rockmart.

Perhaps most visible is the former home of El Nopal on the Chattahoochee Drive access road as it quickly becomes the latest Las Palmas, joining Rome’s twin locations and another in Cartersville.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

