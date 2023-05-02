Some dining changes are on the way just off a very busy stretch of U.S. 278 in Rockmart.
Perhaps most visible is the former home of El Nopal on the Chattahoochee Drive access road as it quickly becomes the latest Las Palmas, joining Rome’s twin locations and another in Cartersville.
El Nopal continues with business as usual at the Cedartown, Calhoun, Cartersville and Kennesaw locations.
Nearby, adjacent to Ingles at the crossroads of U.S. 278 and Ga. 101, there’s construction well underway for a drive-through Pizza Hut. The original, just around the corner also facing U.S. 278, will be coming down to make way for Burger King.
All that’s in addition to the construction of Rock Market Beverage just behind Captain D’s off 278. The walls already are up.
Meanwhile, there’s some heavy equipment on the other side of the highway so more could be on the way.
Magical mystery tour
Destination: Downtowns Rome, Cartersville. Festival season is here with the first one along Broad Street in downtown Rome this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and featuring arts, crafts and entertainment. That’s also the date of the return of the downtown Cartersville Farmers Market from 8 a.m. until noon.
Up next is a relatively new one, the Holistic Mystical Day in the 500 block of Broad Street from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. On tap: “Holistic, spiritual, intuitive and artesian vendors; interactive activities and much more.” Live music is set for noon until 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature more than 20 vendors and is free for all. Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den is headlining as it celebrates one year in downtown Rome.
Home sales down, prices up
Preliminary reports from the Georgia Multiple Listing Service for Floyd and Bartow counties shows a torrid March of home sales cooled in April.
Members of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors closed on 90 homes last month — a solid showing but down from 124 in March and 123 in April 2022.
What didn’t dip: The median cost of those sales. In April, it averaged at $219,300 vs. $200,000 a year ago and $215,000 in March.
In Bartow County, overall sales were 96 in April, down 30% from March (140) and 23% from a year earlier (127 homes). The median price was up slightly ($312,750) vs. March but down around $10,000 from April 2022.
Popcorn & Politics
See how they run: It won’t be official until qualifying in August but the “will they/won’t they” rumors on who steps up for the six Rome City Commission seats on the November ballot are increasing.
The most visible push to date is the plot to chase Mark Cochran from re-election with a campaign allegedly voiced by city employees but likely fed by a group hoping to gain majority control of the 9-member commission. The tab from the “investigation,” the outside attorney to press the case and the lost employee productivity continues to climb, now probably above $20,000.
To date, we hear at least one local developer/builder is considering a run, as well as an established (and vocal) community leader. Also percolating: What we’ll label as a “six pack” of candidates, possibly running en masse. We don’t know if this includes some incumbents.
At issue will be control of the supposed-to-be nonpartisan board and potential administrative changes if the vote goes a certain way.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County: As we see politicking already underway in the Rome City Commission elections and a proposed special tax vote forming, the league continues one of the things it does best: Recruiting new voters. That includes 17 students from Model High last week. That’s how democracy works.
Valley to the soggy start of 2023: We agree this is better than a drought but enough, already. Between Jan. 1 and April 30, nearly 27 inches of rain was recorded here — nearly 9 inches last month. We’re running more than 7.50 inches above normal for the first four months of 2023. We’re starting May high and dry but some showers are due — of course — over the weekend.