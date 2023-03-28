Downtown Loft Tours will take place April 22 starting in the lobby of First National Community Bank, 501 Broad St., at 10 a.m. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be available. Tickets at $25.
You can see some of the improvements underway on the entrance to Coosa Valley Credit Union’s Dean Avenue office. Interior upgrades are up next.
McCarthy Building is celebrating the “topping off” of the two-story addition to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. The project should wrap in November.
Cedartown’s hours of operation: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting this Thursday.
The photo booth is at the corner of Broad and Third Avenue.
Downtown Loft Tours will take place April 22 starting in the lobby of First National Community Bank, 501 Broad St., at 10 a.m. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be available. Tickets at $25.
Compounding interest: Coosa Valley Credit Union had a big year planned anyway, with a new office getting close in Hiram. Now add another new branch, this one in Canton, due later this year. The Rome-based credit union will have 10 branch offices once that ribbon is cut.
But what about the “legacy” locations? They’re getting some upgrades as well. The exterior of the 2010 Redmond Circle location (now an administrative office) is being updated, as is the entrance to the office at 1504 Dean Ave. Crews in East Rome will then move inside for some sprucing up as well.
All this doesn’t include continuing work on the Fort Oglethorpe branch, which will replace the Ringgold office.
The growth and updates come as the credit union market continues to change in North Georgia.
LGE Community Credit Union’s purchase of Greater Community Bank continues on course to be finalized over the summer. The purchase gives LGE a presence in Rome, Cartersville and Calhoun; it currently has offices outside the Perimeter, stretching from Marietta/Smyrna to Dallas, Acworth and Canton.
Coosa Valley also is in Cartersville, Calhoun, Rockmart, Cedartown and Woodstock.
Rx for growing pains
Everything is booming in Cartersville/Bartow County, from billion-dollar industrial development to housing and more. With growth continuing and more to come, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center had to grow.
This month, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. celebrated a key part of making that happen — the “North Tower vertical expansion,” which was just topped off and should be completed by November.
It is an interesting project: Adding two floors (43,122 square feet) to the existing three-story tower. On the way: Additional support space and general storage for hospital staff on the new fourth floor and 20 patient beds on the top level.
Also included: The renovation and expansion of the existing Sterile Processing Department (11,000 square feet of new space).
This is one of two announced major projects in Northwest Georgia this year. Atrium Health Floyd continues work on a free-standing emergency department in Trion. Once open, the $18.4 million campus will provide 24/7 critical treatment for area residents and employ 44 people. Completion target: October.
Cold pizza
Catching up on a recent update on ‘The Claw’... The King Claw in West Rome will hold a grand opening on April 6 — if plans hold. The hours will be noon until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hiring continues as well. Menu prices vary, with fried baskets starting around $12-$14. Look for lunch specials from noon until 3 p.m. weekdays and a happy hour from 4 until 7.
... and on Cedartown’s Chick-fil-A, which opens Thursday. That was fast! The restaurant quickly came together in front of Tractor Supply on Rome Highway and has set a Thursday opening. Hours are Monday through Saturday: 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Popcorn & Politics
It’s a final? Wednesday is the final day of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly, a session that hasn’t been as “potent” as predicted when it all began back in January. The highlight for most of us: The billion-dollar-plus tax rebate headed our way. Check, please. (We’ll have end-of-session coverage later this week in the Rome News-Tribune).
Fitting location: For those of us who didn’t get a chance to see the Atlanta Braves in spring training this season, we also realize another missed opportunity in the Sunshine State. The 40th Annual World Clown Association Convention was staged in Orlando last week. Amid the continuing devolution of politics in that state (the latest over the David statue in Florence), we ask: What better place to send in the clowns?
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia, BOGO downtown Rome edition
Valley to the photo booth cluttering up downtown: We have an idea on how to allocate whatever proceeds come from the photo booth now at Broad and Third Avenue. Use that windfall to relocate the booth into a deserving kid-friendly storefront. The existing clutter already is robbing the strip of its most valuable asset — a gorgeous slice of yesteryear lined with retail, restaurants and residences. While a nice idea, remember this isn’t the mall era of the ’70s — every smartphone seemingly spits out 10 selfies a day from any venue.
Peak to the latest round of Downtown Rome Loft Tours. Now this is picture perfect and an idea that needs to continue to grow. Tours will start from the lobby of sponsor First National Community Bank at 501 Broad St. beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $25 each and proceeds also go toward downtown beautification. The residential push in downtown neighborhoods is far from over; what better way to preview what could be your next home.
Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.