Compounding interest: Coosa Valley Credit Union had a big year planned anyway, with a new office getting close in Hiram. Now add another new branch, this one in Canton, due later this year. The Rome-based credit union will have 10 branch offices once that ribbon is cut.

But what about the “legacy” locations? They’re getting some upgrades as well. The exterior of the 2010 Redmond Circle location (now an administrative office) is being updated, as is the entrance to the office at 1504 Dean Ave. Crews in East Rome will then move inside for some sprucing up as well.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

