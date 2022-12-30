Up to 65 jobs could be associated with a substantial real estate closing in Armuchee. An 80,000-square-foot warehouse at 980 Turkey Mountain Road has sold for $1,937,500. Hardy Realty’s Jimmy Byars represented the seller and colleague Steve Graves the buyer.
Graves says the buyer is Think 360 Inc., which has offices in Decatur (Ga.) and elsewhere. The company “specializes in structures and assembly for tradeshows with a wide variety of materials, offering infinite possibilities to our customers.”
Look for extensive remodeling to get underway soon.
Hot corner
Put a business thermometer at the conjunction of North Broad and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr./East First Street and you’ll get a “hot” reading. Very hot.
There’s the proposed Varsity on the spot that was home to Dairy Queen a year ago. There’s the multifamily housing planned at King and Gibbons Street a block to the east. There’s word of a hotel looking for a spot in that area as well. Plus, the city of Rome is exploring a nearby tax allocation district to encourage redevelopment.
Now add the sale of Five Points plaza, home to Ru San’s and several other businesses. Realtor Larry Cagle of Hardy Realty represented Neema Patel, who bought the property from Brian Dulaney, the developer of the site. Dulaney was represented by Jimmy Byars, also from Hardy.
Cagle says Patel plans to bring a grocery to the former Troy’s barbecue location. Hardy Realty will continue to manage the property; the current tenants are doing well and plan to stay, a Hardy representative says.
Damage control
It takes dedicated people to work Christmas Eve and the day itself. Now add another layer: You’re basically in the damage control business — cleaning up after natural disasters and such.
That was — and is — the case for Larry Alford’s ServiceMaster by Twins team as they’ve been on the move since Christmas Eve when frigid air swept across North Georgia.
Crews are stretched from Rome (“three colleges”) to Atlanta (“State Farm Arena”), trying to restore order. One college project involves a 40,000-square-foot building.
Alford says his team worked late Christmas Eve, returned midafternoon the next day and has been at it ever since.
The bitter winds played a big part in this as they helped suck some of the heat from homes and buildings, with cold temperatures seeping into spots like never before, Alford says. The majority of the issues involved sprinkler lines, he says.
More than 800 “air movers” are in service right now along with at least 180 dehumidifiers, Alford says. “Our warehouse is 99% empty,” he added. At least 90 more projects await with some equipment due to be moved from their current locations soon.
Comings — and goings?
We hate to write the following as we enjoy the owners as much as the wonderful gelato they offer: Honeycream at 4 E. Third Ave. is closed and might not reopen.
A post on their Facebook page states: “The immensely faithful support you, our community, fellow small business owners, neighbors and friends, have provided this little café has sustained us thus far. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to enjoy a lifelong dream... At this time, we are unsure of when, or if, our café doors will reopen.”
Nearly 190 comments of support have been posted and offers to launch online fundraising; some have volunteered to work shifts behind the sales counter.
The shop opened in July 2021. Mike and Christie Meyer just won the “unique collaboration” award from the Downtown Development Authority for good reason; they’re treasurers and huge supporters of other shops there.
Now open in Calhoun: Chipotle. The restaurant opened Friday at 530 Highway 53, completing a trifecta of locations in Northwest Georgia that includes Rome and Cartersville. Hours in Calhoun: 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the first responders handling snow/ice calls earlier this week: Frigid temperatures were one thing. But add some snow, ice and slick roads and we get issues. More than 40 weather-related accidents were reported, which meant emergency crews had extended duties during the holiday week. They truly excel in situations like this.
Valley to the loss of Paul Smith: We’ll probably never see another lawmaker as crafty as Paul Smith, the state House legend who died at age 94 last week. He mixed a unique style — acerbic, curmudgeonly, laser-focused, always driven — into Georgia politics like few others. There was no middle ground: you loved him or you fought him. And if the latter, know that he won most of those brawls. Greater Rome has lost a champion. Now let’s see if earlier promises to “dig him up” for a ride on a completed 411 Connector hold true.
Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.