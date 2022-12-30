fivepointssold122822

Up to 65 jobs could be associated with a substantial real estate closing in Armuchee. An 80,000-square-foot warehouse at 980 Turkey Mountain Road has sold for $1,937,500. Hardy Realty’s Jimmy Byars represented the seller and colleague Steve Graves the buyer.

Graves says the buyer is Think 360 Inc., which has offices in Decatur (Ga.) and elsewhere. The company “specializes in structures and assembly for tradeshows with a wide variety of materials, offering infinite possibilities to our customers.”

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

