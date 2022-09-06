One of the most visible spots off Shorter Avenue is about to get a new tenant.
The longtime home of M & J’s Home Cooking eventually gave way to the short-lived Legends sports bar. Idle since, 2214 Shorter Ave. is about to become home to Tequila’s Bar & Grill.
We’re also tracking reports of a $290,000 remodel for a seafood spot near West Towne Center.
Also coming to town: The Joint Chiropractic at East Bend (1437 Turner McCall Blvd.) as more of the few remaining store fronts fill in. The Joint also has an office at Main Street Shopping Center (Target, Publix) in Cartersville.
We’re seeing notes on one more East Bend newbie, this one apparently a business relocation. Updates soon.
Warp speed development
Work is well under way on redeveloping the former American Legion spot off Shorter Avenue. You can see the stubbing and foundation work that will lead to Take 5 oil change as well as Scooter’s Coffee. There’s still talk of an October opening for both.
The coffee shop — the latest in a series in West Rome that includes two Dunkin spots as well as Starbucks — was issued a permit valued at $350,000. It will feature 664 square feet under roof with parking for seven vehicles and a drive-through.
Take 5 is larger, at 1,500 square feet and nine parking spots.
Both sites are listed for sale on the LoopNet commercial real estate site, with $1.3 million sought for Scooter’s and $1.75 million for Take 5 — or $3 million and change combined.
Tell them 11 sent you
Stranger Things: The Experience — that’s the name of the... attraction?... that is coming to Atlanta next month. An indoor venue at Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St., is the site. The hour-long adventure, at $49 per person, is branded as “immersive.”
The hype: “Explore a medley of Stranger Things locations and fan-favorite moments. Enjoy immersive photo ops, engaging interactivity, and delicious food and drink themed to the show.”
Or try the economy version here in Rome that includes walking or driving by the Claremont House on Second Avenue, which was the “Creel House” in season four of the hit Netflix show. Two months later, people are still stopping by for selfies and TikToks
For more: StrangerThings-experience.com/atlanta/
Nonprofit watch
Some movement, in people and places, in the local nonprofit world:
Jake Hager has been named development director for Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries,♦ a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to alleviating food insecurity throughout Northwest Georgia. The organization distributes critical food and nutrition resources to food pantries, soup kitchens, city and county schools and other entities within the region. The ministries operates the Bagwell Choice Pantry and the Backpack Buddies program. Hager leaves the South Rome Alliance after major work there.
The United Way of Rome and Floyd County♦ has moved to 1304 N. Broad St.
Popcorn & Politics
A confluence of Republicanism. Saturday’s Republican rally at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is scheduled to draw the top of the GOP ticket as well as all the uncontested locals.
And while under one flag, it will be curious to see how the Trump forces (Senate, U.S. House) mingle with those who have pushed back (governor, secretary of state). This is supposed to be a period of peace between the two factions as they target the Democrats following stunning success in 2020 and early 2021. We’ll see.
The rally features an A-list of hopefuls if you’re a Republican and it begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11. Tickets are free but you’re asked to get them in advance.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Floyd County 4-H Agent Abbie Salmon who, along with her team member Allie Griner, received an award during the 2022 Georgia Association of Extension 4-H Agents annual meeting. The team was awarded for outstanding work in the development and implementation of an educational package educating youth about how to prepare to be a professional. Salmon and Griner were also awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Award for “Expanding the 4-H Audience for their work with individuals with disabilities.”
Valley to the NCAA: A recent local graduate couldn’t compete in a college sports event last weekend because the NCAA had questions about core courses he took. Those courses were from the Floyd County College and Career Academy, one of the most decorated academies in the state and one that has been used as a template for others. It is the NCAA that needs to check its own records — and perhaps core values.