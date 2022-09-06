One of the most visible spots off Shorter Avenue is about to get a new tenant.

The longtime home of M & J’s Home Cooking eventually gave way to the short-lived Legends sports bar. Idle since, 2214 Shorter Ave. is about to become home to Tequila’s Bar & Grill.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

