Down by the river: One of the areas were watching as the ripple effect of the River District revitalization continues is packaged between the Oostanaula River (Bale Street), Avenue A, Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall.
The latest project is the recent sale of 4 Professional Court. In a Facebook post, Realtor Debra McDaniel of Toles, Temple & Wright says to “look for announcement soon following renovations.”
Luke Chaffin of Toles, Temple & Wright says it will be home to a new business and that interior work is underway with a possible completion date of next month. He adds that it was the first “headquarters” of the real estate company.
The property had been listed for $445,000 and includes 4,560 square feet under roof.
Bale Street continues to be of interest with the anchor Brand Red Studios and technically the former Star Building, now home of Trendy Teachers/R.A.D Toys. Don’t forget the home of Cabell’s Designs as well plus some incumbent businesses along the strip. Hodge Podge is up and running and we’ve wondered why some outdoor venue hasn’t formed behind it where the always-busy glass recycling operation is based.
$4.3 million sale: The latest real estate transactions report shows three tracts off Blacks Bluff Road near the Walker Mountain intersection and backing up to the Coosa River have sold. Included are 210 acres that were part of the Louis N. Huff III Trust, together selling for $4.3 million. The buyer is identified as A Ranch and Preserve LLC. The most recent assessed value of the combined properties: Just under $2 million.
Follow-up on The Sharp Sickle’s second location: After a week of “soft opening,” the drive through/walk-up version of the popular downtown café is cranking off Old Summerville Road just Martha Berry across the mall. soft opening hours are continuing at 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Popcorn & Politics
A political “Pier 6” showdown: Seeping into the news week is a scalding social media war between Marjorie Taylor Greene and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The South Carolina Republican called Greene out for her defense of the suspect in the latest Pentagon leaks case. Greene fired back with a photoshop of Graham and the whole Bud Light/transgender sideshow that’s already consumed too much digital space.
That said, we’d pay real money to watch a live Graham vs. Greene exchange, even on WWE — or C-SPAN. The legendary Gordon Solie would call it a real “pier 6” brawl.
Kemp’s dump Trump pitch comes amid ex-president’s 20-point lead in Georgia. In political terms, Gov. Brian Kemp is invulnerable. He just won a second term and is building a heavily endowed political action committee. So Kemp didn’t mince too many words when telling the Republican National Committee to move beyond Trump’s 2020 election claims or face additional defeats in 2024.
Kemp’s comments follow a University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs survey of nearly 1,000 likely Republican voters who give Trump a 20-point jump over any rival next year (source: AJC). That’s a lot of hard-working Georgians for Kemp to upset but when you’re politically bulletproof for the time being . . .
Dragons’ voice ‘gone fishin’
For nearly three decades, Tim Hensley was the “voice” of the Floyd County Board of Education, leaving soon after the Jeff McDaniel superintendent era ended. He did a few more years in education in Chattanooga before retiring and is now the public address announcer for the Double A Pensacola Blue Wahoos baseball team. Hensley was a voice on Pepperell High’s football broadcasts for years in addition to Georgia Highlands’ sports. (The stadium is among the best you’ll find in the minor leagues; please visit if vacationing nearby).
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to the Between the Rivers’ neighbors: They were gracious and patient hosts as the production team from ”The Piano Lesson” used a fleet of classic cars and period dress during filming on Saturday (in addition to setup and breakdown). Facebook filled with video and photos amid a perfect spring Saturday. As one resident said, “Rome should even more aggressively court this business. $$$$$.”
Valley to the biggest mystery in movies: Shame on us for hinting that another movie was in town, “Back in Action.” A check of our sources showed two plus two to equal Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. Whiff! Try Denzel Washington and “The Piano Lesson.” Our bad. But again we ask: Why the mystery surrounding any local movie or TV shoot? Georgia is a mammoth production center these days (i.e., the word is out) and our region certainly is a top-billed costar. Take the Cedartown route and celebrate the films (see recent “Six Triple Eight” coverage).