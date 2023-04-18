Professionalcourt

Down by the river: One of the areas were watching as the ripple effect of the River District revitalization continues is packaged between the Oostanaula River (Bale Street), Avenue A, Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall.

The latest project is the recent sale of 4 Professional Court. In a Facebook post, Realtor Debra McDaniel of Toles, Temple & Wright says to “look for announcement soon following renovations.”

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be

shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

