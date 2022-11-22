It used to be the cure for a slow news day was a cruise down Broad Street to chart the latest updates. That “tour” has grown to include the River District. Here’s why:

What’s on the way: Hodge Podge Market on Fifth. The former Maker Village at 252 Fifth Ave. has given way to the second home of an antiques shop. Hodge Podge, also at 2170 Kingston Highway, has a February opening targeted (if not sooner) with space reservations now being accepted from vendors. It is open for inspection from 2 until 7 this afternoon.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

