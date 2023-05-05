A different type of movie sequel: The first of the summer blockbusters — “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” — is now showing in Rome and Cartersville theaters.
As crowds continue to return from the pandemic, they’re seeing some changes at the Movies at Berry Square since Georgia Theatre Co. purchased it from the late Dr. Gary Smith’s estate in October 2021. And more are underway.
We’ve been tracking hundreds of thousands of dollars in updates at the movies adjoining Mount Berry Mall. Our calls and notes to Brunswick-based Georgia Theatre remain unreturned.
But you can see outside signs of changes: Building materials in the parking lot; the proverbial dumpster; and plenty of cars at 9:30 a.m. (and there wasn’t a matinee that day). Regulars report changes inside as well.
We’re anxious to see how this particular sequel plays out on Rome’s last picture show complex.
In Cartersville, the AMC Classic 12 off Tennessee Street is showing Guardians 10 times today, including several in 3D, with 13 options on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.
Business, Inc.
Bake & Bloom closes downtown shop: It was one of the freshest idea in downtown Rome, which is saying something as we’ve seen everything from locally grown wine to olive oil to a kava den in recent years.
But former customers began asking questions recently about the business at 407 Broad St. A quick check on Wednesday shows a couple of “for lease” signs in the windows and empty display booths inside.
The shop opened on Spider Webb Drive in August 2020 and moved downtown in late 2021. It replaced the former Paradise Lost book store. We’ve got notes in to the owners for more.
Latest scoop on Honeycream: Downtown Rome’s popular gelato cafe is back in regular service with hours of 12:30 until 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is at 4 E. Third Ave.
Bussey’s blooms again: You have to be careful not to use too many cliches when writing about a florist expanding. That said, Bussey’s Florist & Gifts — founded in Cedartown and now a mainstay in Rome as well — is growing yet again. The official word: “Please join us in welcoming Dee Evans and the Rockmart Florist community to the Bussey’s family of florists.”
Popcorn & Politics
Directed verdict in the Cochran “investigation”? Now that the members of the Ethics Investigation Panel assembled to consider allegations against Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran seemingly have already made up their minds (despite not having heard any actual evidence), where, ethically, does that leave us as a city?
Two of the three members weighed in that they’ve already decided, and the third appeared to have done so as well. Even more interesting is that they’ve voiced a concern that they may not be safe once a decision is officially rendered.
What the panel didn’t seem to know is that the seats in the commission meeting room were mostly filled with senior Rome department heads — police, fire, water and such, as well as City Manager Sammy Rich and Commissioners Bonny Askew, Bill Collins, Jamie Doss and Randy Quick. Also, notably, there were others in the background, including one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s handlers, Justin Kelley. We note the city attendance as one of Cochran’s concerns has been how slow the city moves in deciding some key business. This hearing required that kind of attendance, perhaps further slowing the process?
What’s the point of the actual hearing if a judgment already has been rendered? If we’re going to enlist people to ethically judge any complaint, especially one concerning ethics, how can we expect fair treatment if a judgment is essentially rendered prior to hearing real evidence? How is that ethical? Here’s your answer: It isn’t.
At worst, this is the type of situation that deserves an apology not an extremely expensive investigation. How have we gone this far away from the ability to talk to each other to address an issue?
As for repercussions: We’re already hearing of some commissioners holding back their comments on other matters in fear of “who’s next?”
Let’s make a deal: So the Floyd County Board of Education is giving the Floyd County Police Department control of the former Glenwood Primary School to serve as the new police headquarters. Some area residents had speculated some sort of government operation was on the way.
It turns out the specific idea came from a leadership drill among the police department’s employees. The task was to find the best scenario to relocate from the cramped law enforcement center.
Genius move — and even smarter as voters are about to be asked to bankroll another special projects shopping list (perhaps including needed refit work at Glenwood).
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the premature speculation of the Armuchee/Paideia soccer allegations: The story hit the AJC’s website late Monday, prompting immediate protests from Armuchee parents upset with the allegations of racial slurs used by AHS in last week’s semifinal game. The story was picked up by The Daily Beast and others. Just hours later, the Georgia High School Association reported game officials heard no slurs. Our issue: Why not wait to get a better read on what actually happened? A rather lax follow-up, basically topping off the initial report, didn’t get the same coverage treatment.
Peak to school board member Chip Hood: A frustrated Hood — upset by the AJC allegations — put the hammer down and went to the state championship game Tuesday night at Mercer where Paideia topped Atlanta International 2-1 for the Division 1 title. Hood wanted to see if a key player remained benched (per rules) from the Armuchee game. While there, Hood gave an Atlanta TV reporter a polite lesson in doing his own reporting rather than picking up “the other guy’s” story without researching it on his own. Hood earns player of the week honors.