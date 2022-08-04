CDC coronavirus
CDC

Between July 28 and Wednesday, 101 people a day — 708 in all — tested positive for covid in Northwest Georgia.

That’s a 16.4% drop from the peak of 847 cases for the week ending July 27, but also the second highest total since the state shifted from daily to weekly updates in mid April.

