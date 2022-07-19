 

Tuesday:

The Rome Floyd County Development Authority meets at 10 a.m. in the boardroom at 800 Broad St., Suite 102.

The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will meet at 6 p.m. at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St., Rome. For more: 706-291-5167.

