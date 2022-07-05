The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meets at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room, Rome City Hall.
Among the key items on the agenda are 145 new homes proposed by Smith Douglas, the developer of nearby Crestwood off Ga. 53 and just off the bypass. Documents submitted to the planning department show 145 homes, averaging four to seven an acre, with several options starting at three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Square footage would range from 1,200 to 2,400. Target price: "Mid/high $200,000."
The application: Z22-07-04 For the properties at 2524, 2781, and 0 N. Broad St, Rome, GA 30161, Floyd County Tax Parcels K13X066, K13X066A, and K12Y028, requests rezoning from Suburban Residential (S-R) to High Density Traditional Residential (HT-R).
Also up for review: A bid to convert the Comfort Inn & Suites off Chateau and U.S. 411 into "micro apartments." It would be the third such development in this neighborhood, including the former Skytop and the Rome Inn.
SUP22-07-02 For the property at 23 Chateau Dr., Rome, GA 30161, Floyd County Tax Parcels J15W469B and portions of parcels J15W470, J15W472, and J15W471 as shown on the provided plat, requests a special use permit to convert the existing hotel into multi-family dwelling units, current zoning Community Commercial (C-C)
Other Rome applications before the commission:
Z22-07-01 For the property at 28 Lyons Dr., Rome, GA 30165, Floyd County Tax Parcel H13X255, requests to rezone from Suburban Residential (S-R) to Duplex Residential (D-R).
Z22-07-03 For the property at 1352 Redmond Cir., Rome, GA 30165, Floyd County Tax Parcel I12036A(portion to be subdivided from existing parcel per provided plat). Requests to rezone from Office Institutional (O-I) to Community Commercial (C-C)
Z22-07-05 For the property at 107 W. 8th Ave., Rome, GA 30161, Floyd County Tax Parcel J13Y052Requests rezoning from Office Institutional (O-I) to Neighborhood Office Commercial (N-O-C)
County applications:
SUP22-07-01 For the property at 3424 Maple Rd., Lindale, GA 30147, Floyd County Tax Parcel J16X352 requests a special use permit to operate a custom service restaurant. Current zoning Neighborhood Office Commercial (N-O-C)Z22-07-02.
For the property at 3686 Turkey Mtn. Rd., Rome, GA 30161, Floyd County Tax Parcel M10W047, requests to rezone from Agricultural Residential (A-R) to Light Industrial (L-I) for the portion of the property shown on the provided plat.