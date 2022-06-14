TODAY-FRIDAY
Advance voting for the June 21 primary. Vote at the Floyd County elections office on East 12th Street, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
TUESDAY
Floyd County Commission. 3:30 p.m. caucus and 6 p.m. At the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus Room (Suite 204), followed by the Community Room (Suite 206). Agenda summary below.
XVI. CONSENT AGENDA
1. Consider request from the Rome Circuit Mental Health Court to approve a
subgrant award for the Mental Health Court for FY23 in the amount of $209,708.
This includes a match of $25,165.
2. Consider request from the Rome Circuit Adult Felony Drug Court to approve a
subgrant award for the Adult Felony Drug Court for FY23 in the amount of
$305,700.00. This includes a math of $36,684.00 that will be funded through
DATE funds.
3. Consider request to approve final payment of $5,000.00 to Kenny and Associates,
Inc.
4. Consider request from Purchasing to approve a contract with Cornerstone
Concrete Development of Rome, Georgia in the amount of $56,730.00 for
sidewalk demolition and accessible ramp installation in Riverside for Public
Works.
5. Consider request from Purchasing to approve a submitted list of vehicles and
equipment as surplus items to be auctioned on GovDeals.com. These vehicles
and equipment have been examined by our Public Works Department and are
considered unsalvageable for Floyd County use.
6. Consider request from IT to ratify the lease of 2022 Dell PCs from Ontario Leasing.
7. Consider request from Public Works to approve the FY23 Floyd County Maintenance Contract with GDOT to extend the current sweeping contract.
8. Consider request from the Prison to approve an agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections to renew the annual capacity agreement for Floyd County Prison to continue to house state inmates.
9. Consider request from Engineering and the Public Utilities and Transportation Committee to approve a speed table policy for Floyd County to address speed concerns on local and residential streets.
10. Consider request from Human Resources and the Administrative Services Committee to amend the Floyd County Classification and Pay Plan to reclassify the Secretary II position in Public Animal Welfare Services, paygrade 7 to an Office Manager I, paygrade 10.
11. Consider request from Human Resources and the Administrative Services Committee to amend the Floyd County Classification and Pay Plan by reallocating the current Water Department Assistant Utilities Administrator’s position to Assistant Utilities Director. The potential cost increase is approximately $20,000.00.
12. Consider request from Human Resources and the Administrative Services Committee to amend the Floyd County Compensation and Pay Plan by reallocating the Risk Manager position in the Human Resources Department, paygrade 18, to Assistant Human Resources Director position, recommended paygrade 27. The potential cost increase is approximately $17,000.00.
13. Consider request from Human Resources and the Administrative Services Committee to amend the Floyd County Compensation and Pay Plan by regrading the Facilities Supervisor position located in the Facilities Management Department from paygrade 14 to paygrade 16.
14. Consider request from the Administrative Services Division Director and the Administrative Services Committee to approve the FY2021 final budget revision.
15. Consider request from the Public Safety Division Director to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sheriff’s Office regarding appointed positions and classified vs unclassified positions. There is no cost to this request.
16. Consider regrade of the following positions. There is no cost associated with the proposal.
a. Animal Control Director from a paygrade 22 to a paygrade 27
b. Facilities Manager from a paygrade 23 to a paygrade 30
c. County Engineer from a paygrade 26 to a paygrade 30
d. Airport Manager from a paygrade 26 to a paygrade 28
17. Consider request from the County Clerk’s Office to approve a beer and wine license—consumption off premises and self-service fuel license for Gas Express LLC dba Gas Express #1124 at 4818 Alabama Highway. Applicant has completed all necessary steps for the new ownership and including advertising requirements, investigation requirements, and paid all fees.
18. Consider ratification of agreement with Dominion Voting in the amount of $13,000.00 for L&A testing.
XVII. OLD BUSINESS
XVIII.NEW BUSINESS
1. Consider the recommendation from the Public Safety Division Director and the Public Safety Committee to include all eligible, fulltime, P.O.S.T. certified 911 employees in the Peace Officers’ Annuity & Benefit Fund (POAB) dues paid by County of $25 per month per employee. This will add an approximate $9,300 annually to the budget in 2023 and moving forward. It will add an additional $4,650 to the FY22 budget.
2. Consider request from Purchasing to approve the purchase of a Honda SXS 10M5P UTV from George’s Recreation, Inc., DBA Honda of Rome in the amount of $20,680.00 for the Prison. This was budgeted at $25,000.00 in the 2017 SPLOST.
3. Consider request from Purchasing to award the following components to the 911 Department renovation. These items were budgeted in 2017 SPLOST. The request is for the Board of Commissioners to approve the transfer of the $650,000.00 for budget line item for 911 Center Renovation and an additional request to approve additional funds in the amount of $221,515.00. Quotes were received with some being Single Source and a NCPA Contract Pricing: a. Cable/Coaxial Replacement—Williams Communications, Inc. $68,230.00 b. Viper 911 System Upgrade—AT&T $605,340.00 c. Eight (8) New Console Workstations—Watson Consoles $158,475.00 d. Material/Labor to Install New Bergvik Raised Floor System—Raised Computer Floors, Inc. $69,475.00
4. Consider request from Purchasing to approve funding for new cameras and installation of Granicus LiveCast video streaming device in the amount of $16,910.00 from Logical Systems.
5. Consider request from the Administrative Services Division Director and the Administrative Services Committee to increase the pay for the Board of Assessors, Board of Elections, Board of Equalization, and Merit Board. 6. Consider recommendation from Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee to approve a ten (10) year contract from Parker Systems in the amount of $50,000.00 for a master service agreement at the EOC and Fire Headquarters. This amount will be split evenly between the City of Rome and Floyd County.