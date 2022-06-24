Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday. Three homes to see, from a Summerville Park cottage to one with room for everyone.
1 until 3 p.m. Sunday
5 River Place Drive SW, Rome, Ga. 30165
$359,500
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath
About this home: Updated home on a fabulous street off Horseleg Creek Road. This one-llvel home is on a beautiful large corner lot. Stone accents give it so much charm and a cottage feel. Enter the home and find a spacious foyer, living room that can be used as an office and a dining room. The kitchen is a nice size and very open. Cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and high quality stainless appliances make it the place everyone will want to hang out! The den has a vaulted beamed ceiling, built-ins and a painted brick fireplace is the focal point. Off the den, step out onto a screened porch that overlooks the spacious lot. The master bedroom has an ensuite newly renovated bathroom and two additional bedrooms share a newly renovated hall bath. Please click for more details.
114 Oakwood St. Rome, Ga. 30165
$178,000
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
About this home: Summerville Park on a corner lot. This one-level cottage built in 1932 has hardwoods and charming details throughout. The two great porches enhance the exterior architecture. Next to the home is is a detached structure for a shop, storage (including a cedar closet) and covered off street parking. This home has great potential with the right TLC; sold as is. Please click for more details.
2 until 4 p.m. Sunday
111 S. Cloudview Rd. Rome, Ga. 30161
$509,900
5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath
About this home: "Beautiful all brick home in desirable Maplewood East subdivision. This home is privately secluded in a wooded lot. The home features master on main with a large double vanity in the master bath. The master bath also has granite counter tops, a separate tile shower, a jacuzzi tub, and a walk in closet. Also on the main level you have a formal dining room right off the kitchen, a cooks kitchen with a gas cook top, double ovens, and a prep island. There is a breakfast area right off the kitchen. The flow of the main level is wide open. From the kitchen/breakfast area you can look into your private fenced in back yard at the waterfall and Koi pond or go out side and enjoy it from the deck. Half way up the stairs to the second level there is a mezzanine that is 18 x 20 that has built in office furniture perfect for the home office or study area. At the top of the stairs there are 4 additional bedrooms and 2 more baths. These are split with one bedroom and bath on the left of the stairs and the remaining 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the right of the steps. Click here for more.