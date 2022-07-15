1 until 3 p.m.
- 11 Hamptonshire Place, Rome.
- $839,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths.
About this home: This private oasis is tucked away on a quiet street in the beautiful community of Hampton Preserve. The elegant home has a backyard that dreams are made of. As you enter the front door into the two-story foyer, the custom details throughout the home come to life. A hardwood floor inlay sits in-between a stunning formal dining room and generous sized home office. The two-story floor to ceiling windows in the great room overlook the stunning gunite pool with removable safety fence and perfectly landscaped backyard. The large eat-in-kitchen has an oversized island, ample cabinetry, walk-in pantry and wet bar. Entertaining year round is a breeze with the beautiful new screened in porch, outdoor kitchen, custom firepit and patio. The sprawling terraced backyard is fully fenced and the waterfall sounds from the pool are peaceful to the ear. The spacious owner's suite, on the main floor, has two separate closets, a soaking tub, and blackout shades behind the beautiful plantation shutters. The custom iron staircase will lead you upstairs to 3 large bedrooms with roomy closets, 3 generous sized full baths, a common area with built-in bookshelves and a large playroom with ample storage. Walk out attic space is accessible via closet of bedroom with en suite bath. The three car garage has built-in lockers, a sizable laundry room with sink has abundant cabinetry, and the charming bathhouse is convenient for pool guests. Simply put, perfection. Please click for more.
- 110 Margo Trail, Rome.
- $285,000
- 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths
About this home: This recently remolded ranch is beautiful both on the inside and outside. The charming curb appeal, with rocking chair front porch and circle driveway, sets the stage for what's to come. As you enter through the foyer, you will see the traditional ranch has been transformed to an open concept home with natural light all around. The brand new kitchen opens to a beautiful new dining room that is adjacent to the living room. The large sunroom, with full bathroom, overlooks the spacious fenced in backyard. A flex space off the living room is perfect for a home office, playroom, crafting space, or additional sitting area. New LVP flooring flows seamlessly throughout the home and galvanized pipes have been removed and replaced with pex pipe. The owner's suite has a full bath and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms share a full bath. With great closets, a large laundry room, pull down attic and shed. Storage is plentiful. Please click for more.