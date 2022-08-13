The Rome Floyd Chamber hosted a ceremony Thursday, July 21, 2022, celebrating 50 years of Redmond. The 200-plus-bed hospital, acquired by AdventHealth in 2021, has served Floyd County for five decades and has seen several owners since its inception.
John Bailey
AdventHealth Redmond Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julie Barnes and CEO Mike Murrill speak at a Rome Floyd Chamber event celebrating Redmond’s 50th year in service.
John Bailey, File
Dr. Bennett Brock and the AdventHealth Redmond surgical team pose near their new da Vinci Xi robotic surgery assistant in April 2022.
Contributed
Matt Hill at AdventHealth Redmond conducts supervised therapy for the post-covid rehabilitation program in March 2022.
Staffing changes are continuing more than 10 months following the sale of Redmond Regional Medical Center to AdventHealth.
With the healthcare provider already owning hospitals in Calhoun and Chatsworth, AdventHealth continues to stage the Rome medical center with an expanded focus. Adding Redmond to the fold of the health system’s hospitals in Georgia, alongside other factors, has led to some changes in the administrative offices at Redmond.
“AdventHealth Redmond is positioned as the hub of AdventHealth in Georgia, and to further align our operations, we have consolidated the executive team at AdventHealth Redmond,” said Garrett Nudd, the company’s associate vice president of marketing and brand strategy for the Georgia market.
“In addition to Mike Murrill, president and CEO; Karen Steely, chief operating officer; and Julie Barnes, MD, chief medical officer, we welcome Alan Guyton, regional chief financial officer, and Amy Jordon, regional chief nursing executive, as they join the AdventHealth Redmond team in their expanded roles,” he said.
Another catalyst has been nearly 30 months of operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we continue to grapple with the pandemic’s impact, it is now more important than ever that we are good stewards of our resources,” Nudd said. “Our first priority is that we remain true to our legacy of being a high-quality low-cost provider of health care for our community. And it is important that we remain focused on providing the appropriate resources to our frontline caregivers.”
Nudd said that commitment has led to AdventHealth Redmond receiving a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as earning designations as a Top 50 cardiovascular hospital and No. 1 teaching hospital from Fortune/Merative.
Beyond covid, AdventHealth is coming off a year that saw the purchase of the 230-bed, nearly 1,000-employee Redmond Regional for $635 million from HCA. Also sold was Redmond’s nearby counterpart, Cartersville Medical Center; Piedmont completed that purchase last summer.
AdventHealth reported a first-quarter loss of $418 million following revenue of $3.67 billion from its 48 hospitals. While revenue was up almost 8% for the Jan. 1-March 31 quarter, the company also noted a $372.16 million investment loss, reports Becker Hospital Review in an analysis of AdventHealth’s latest financial report. A year earlier, AdventHealth reported nearly $95 million in income.
Reports for the quarter ending June 30 are due later this month. AdventHealth reported nearly $646 million of income in the March 1-June 30, 2021, quarter with revenue of $3.7 billion, according to another Becker report.
At the same time, local hiring is continuing.
AdventHealth Redmond features a weekly “Walk-in Wednesday” where open interviews for available positions are offered from 10 a.m. until noon. Applicants don’t need an appointment but are asked to bring both a resume and references. Nearly 60 jobs in Rome alone were available last week, along with other local opportunities in Calhoun and Adairsville.