The runoff begins. It is an all-Democratic show but work on the June 21 runoff is getting under way. 

You can vote at the Floyd County elections office on East 12th Street from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today through Friday. Please see the sample ballot below.

On Tuesday, June 21, precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

Turnout: Just over 3,000 Democratic ballots were cast in the May 24 primary. For that race, 59,297 Floyd residents were eligible to vote; turnout was 23.51%. 

The sample ballot (all Democrats):

  • Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.
  • Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen
  • Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn
  • Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson. 

Where to vote? Please go to the MVP page from the Secretary of State's office. 

Candidate debates: Watch them on demand from the Atlanta Press Club and GPB. Click debates.

