Advance voting begins, locally, for an all-Democratic Party June 21 runoff John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jun 13, 2022 The runoff begins. It is an all-Democratic show but work on the June 21 runoff is getting under way. You can vote at the Floyd County elections office on East 12th Street from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today through Friday. Please see the sample ballot below.On Tuesday, June 21, precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Turnout: Just over 3,000 Democratic ballots were cast in the May 24 primary. For that race, 59,297 Floyd residents were eligible to vote; turnout was 23.51%. The sample ballot (all Democrats):Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee NguyenSecretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole HornInsurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson. Where to vote? Please go to the MVP page from the Secretary of State's office. Candidate debates: Watch them on demand from the Atlanta Press Club and GPB. Click debates.