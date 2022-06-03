Seven Rome residents, ages 17 to 61, face drug and weapons charges after investigators following leads into the murder of a 21-year-old man executed a search warrant Thursday evening at 1505 Gordon Ave in North Rome. No one has been charged with homicide at this time, says Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
The arrests come hours after the GBI joined the investigation into the May 21 murder of Derricus J. Smith, 21. Both Rome and GBI investigators are working the case. Arrested were:
Devon Makai Young, 22, of Garden Lakes Parkway.
Corey Lashun Chatman Jr., 17, of the same address.
Bradley Leshun Chatman, 18, of 1505 Gordon Ave.
Bryson Dorrell Moon, 24, of East Second Avenue.
Chelsie Laniya Mack, 22, of Cedar Avenue.
Justin Antonio Glenn, 19, of Huffaker Road.
Debra Lynn Askew, 61, of 1505 Gordon Ave.
All are charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies as well as purchase, manufacturing, distribution or sale of marijuana, according to reports from the Floyd County Jail. Askew also is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reports show.
Burnett says "information we received led us to do a search warrant" on Thursday. Additional updates are expected later today.
In the early hours of May 21, police were notified of a shots fired call off Reservation Street and later a fight on Perkins Street. Smith was found with a fatal single gunshot wound to the head on a North Rome street shortly after 2 a.m., police said at the time. Witnesses reported a black Dodge Challenger with several passengers was seen leaving the area.
Smith played on the 2016 and 2017 Rome High School state championship teams and was named to the Rome News-Tribune All-Area Football Team as a linebacker in 2018. His funeral services were held last week.
Overnight, friends have left notes on Smith's Facebook page about the arrests including, "They said the paddy wagon picking em up Longlivemaddog Derricus Smith."