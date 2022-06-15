55 in-person voters through Tuesday for the runoff; deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Another 175 residents have requested absentee ballots. By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jun 15, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advance voting continues today through Friday for the runoff election. The ballot is Democrats only with four statewide seats to be decided.Through Tuesday, 55 people voted at the Floyd County Elections Office at 18 E. 12th St. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.Also through Tuesday, the county had received 175 absentee ballot requests with 21 already returned. The deadline to return them to the elections office is by 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.On election day, all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.Those who voted in the Republican primary can’t vote in the Democratic runoffs. Turnout in the May 24 primary: Just over 3,000 Democratic ballots were cast.Also, those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to vote in the primary.The sample ballot (all Democrats):♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson. Where to vote? Please go to the MVP page♦ from the Secretary of State’s office.Candidate debates: Watch them on demand from the Atlanta Press Club and GPB. Click debates. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton RoadRome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church serviceLate night chase ends in fatal crash near downtownAround Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon.FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad StreetRome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia RoadState Patrol: Moped driver dies in accident near Trion Friday evening.Georgia Power to move up retirement of some coal units but back off on battery storageAlabama court delays trial of three Rome men accused of the 2020 murder of two sistersFinal season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 97° Humidity: 44% Cloud Coverage: 50% Wind: 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:28:02 AM Sunset: 08:54:15 PM Today Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG