CDC coronavirus
CDC

Rome's two hospitals were treating 41 covid patients on Thursday, the most in the past five months. There were 33 people under local care on Wednesday.

Atrium Health Floyd had 24 patients Thursday, up six from 24 hours earlier. At AdventHealth Redmond, 17 virus patients were being treated, up two from Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription