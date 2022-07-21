Rome's two hospitals were treating 41 covid patients on Thursday, the most in the past five months. There were 33 people under local care on Wednesday.
Atrium Health Floyd had 24 patients Thursday, up six from 24 hours earlier. At AdventHealth Redmond, 17 virus patients were being treated, up two from Wednesday.
At one point in May, only two virus patients were in Rome's hospitals, matching the low point since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Hospitalizations are climbing as the region continues to record new cases, most of which are the highly contagious BA.5 variant. Through seven days ending Wednesday, Northwest Georgia reported 622 new positive tests, including 184 from Floyd County and 222 from Bartow County.
Statewide, 20,177 new cases were posted for the week, the most since the Georgia Department of Public Health shifted from weekday to weekly updates.
This latest spread has forced the first closing this year.
Judge Steven Burkhalter says the Probate Court office is closed to the public on Friday "in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," according to a media release. Probate Court staff will still be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. via phone and e-mail to answer citizen questions. For more: Call the office at 706-291-5136.
The announcement comes hours after threats of covid-related issues to county offices were discussed during a public safety committee meeting Thursday.
Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock -- who works at AdventHealth Redmond -- said the hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalizations but not as many patients in the ICU or as many deaths.
Public Safety Division Director John Blalock said renovations are under way to the E-911 facility with hopes of addressing those concerns. The renovations will place partitions between dispatchers and allow for more space, in case of an undetected infection.
"The fact that we're in the minority of counties that are (taking these kinds of measures) speaks a lot about this county," he said.
Other public safety leaders spoke of measures being taken as well as the threat of an infection to staff members. While most Floyd County public safety agencies are near full staffing levels, a breakout in any department could easily deplete an already stressed workforce.
Another step to slowing the latest surge is "the best tool in the tool box -- vaccinations," says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
On Thursday, in addition to urging area residents to get vaccinated, he endorsed the power of the so-called second booster. He says it is "extremely protective" and credits it with keeping more people out of the hospital with virus reactions.
Getting checked: The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.