Northwest Georgia remains under a “high” threat for Covid transmission today per the latest assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This marks the third week Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties have been in the “high” category; much of the state is now there as well with some pockets of “medium” threats and just a few “low” threat counties.
The news comes as the first wave of students return to classes today at Rome City Schools as well as Chattooga County.
One reason for the high threat level is the latest jump in positive tests — 36.2% for the week ending Wednesday vs. the July 20 report.
Hospital cases also are a factor. On Friday, 28 virus patients were in Rome’s hospitals, down five from Thursday.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 14 patients, down five.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 14 patients, no change.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
