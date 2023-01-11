10 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue

Thirteen people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

0
1
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In