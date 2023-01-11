Thirteen people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang.
Ten people were arrested at or near a home at 1908 Maple Ave. late Tuesday in a Rome Floyd County Metro Task Force bust.
Thirteen people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright, 17; Zachery Quintavious Quomon, 20; Ty'Jahun Isaah Cammack, 19; and Jamar Sullivan, 18, are all charged with felony distribution or sale of marijuana as well as participation in a street gang while committing a felony.
Cammack and Sullivan are additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
During a search warrant at 1908 Maple Ave., Cammack's residence, police found an undisclosed quantity of marijuana as well as several firearms. Two of the guns are attributed to Cammack while another is attributed to Sullivan in the report.
Two others were arrested outside of the Maple Quick Stop at 1912 Maple Ave. Jasmen Lashuan Wade, 31; and Christopher Matthew Jacks, 29, are both charged with possession of methamphetamine. Wade is additionally charged with felony forgery for the possession of a counterfeit $100 bill and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects for possession of digital scales.
Another Silver Creek man, Jeremy Lee Rampley was arrested in the bust and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Another resident of the 1908 Maple Ave. address which is located next to the Maple Quick Stop, Lafrancis Kesman Quartez Freeman, faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
Others arrested include at least one juvenile, and the Rome News-Tribune has reached out to local law enforcement agencies seeking additional information regarding the bust.
JBailey@RN-T.com
