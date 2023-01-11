Two people were arrested on methamphetamine charges near the Maple Quick Stop at 1912 Maple Ave. late Tuesday. Eight others were arrested nearby on drug charges. Several of those involved also face gang-related and firearms charges.
Ten people were arrested at or near a home at 1908 Maple Ave. late Tuesday in a Rome Floyd County Metro Task Force bust.
Twelve people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang.
The investigation began after community tips pointed to drug activity at 1908 Maple Ave. that spilled over to a nearby small grocery store, the Maple Quick Stop.
The task force has been investigating the goings on at the Maple Avenue for several months, said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher and sales have included everything from pills to fentanyl to marijuana.
"The community has to live in that area," Fincher said. "They don't need to deal with drug activity while they're attempting to buy groceries."
A raid kicked off at 10 p.m. Tuesday and netted 12 arrests including five young men who police are current members of the Bloods, a street gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1970s but has since spread across the country.
Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright, 17; Quintavious Quomon Zachery, 20; Ty'Jahun Isiah Cammack, 19; and Jamar Sullivan, 18, are all charged with felony distribution or sale of marijuana as well as participation in a street gang while committing a felony.
Cammack and Sullivan are additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
During a search warrant at 1908 Maple Ave., Cammack's residence, police found an undisclosed quantity of marijuana as well as several firearms. Police attributed two of the guns to Cammack while another is attributed to Sullivan.
Another man, Dwight Kareem Hodges, is charged with felony convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Two others were arrested outside of the Maple Quick Stop at 1912 Maple Ave. Jasmen Lashuan Wade, 31; and Christopher Matthew Jacks, 29, are both charged with possession of methamphetamine. Wade is additionally charged with felony forgery for the possession of a counterfeit $100 bill and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects for possession of digital scales.
Another Silver Creek man, Jeremy Lee Rampley was arrested in the bust and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Another resident of the 1908 Maple Ave. address, which is located next to the Maple Quick Stop, Lafrancis Kesman Quartez Freeman, faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
One other person was arrested on a unrelated warrant and a juvenile was also arrested in the case, bringing the total arrested to 12.