At least 10 churches in Northwest Georgia are among the 70 leaving the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church as a result of their disagreement largely over the issue of full inclusion of the LGBTQ community, according to Friday's AJC. The delegates voted 1,176 to 91, with 55 abstentions. About 1,800 people are attending the annual meeting n Athens.
In a separate post, the conference shared the following:
In a solemn moment, members of the 2022 North Georgia Annual Conference ratified the disaffiliation agreements of 70 churches. A process for disaffiliation was established by the 2019 General Conference of The United Methodist Church. Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline identifies and charges the Conference Trustees with oversight of terms and conditions of disaffiliation. The final step in the process is ratification by the Annual Conference. In 2021, the Board of Trustees adopted a process and, along with District Superintendents, walked alongside the churches that requested to disaffiliate.
The 70 churches represent 9 percent of the congregations in the Conference and 3 percent of the membership.
After the vote, Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson and the members of the Annual Conference prayed for the departing churches. "Bless these congregations as they depart," prayed the bishop. "I pray that we will be partners in ministry and you will do your mighty work of healing division and overcoming rifts."
Among the breakaway churches on the conference website were (from the Northwest District including Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties):