Evander Holyfield plans to step in the ring as a replacement for Oscar De La Hoya to box Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11. De La Hoya had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test. De La Hoya’s last fight came in 2008. Triller Fight Club, the promotion that backed Jake Paul’s breakthrough bout, is pushing this fight and was also the promoter for Holyfield’s twice-delayed fight with Kevin McBride. Holyfield, 58, is 44-10-2 in his illustrious career but retired in 2014. He held titles in three decades — 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — and was part of record-setting pay-per-view bouts with Mike Tyson. Holyfield’s place on the card next Saturday must be approved by the state of California.

