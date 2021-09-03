Evander Holyfield plans to step in the ring as a replacement for Oscar De La Hoya to box Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11. De La Hoya had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test. De La Hoya’s last fight came in 2008. Triller Fight Club, the promotion that backed Jake Paul’s breakthrough bout, is pushing this fight and was also the promoter for Holyfield’s twice-delayed fight with Kevin McBride. Holyfield, 58, is 44-10-2 in his illustrious career but retired in 2014. He held titles in three decades — 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — and was part of record-setting pay-per-view bouts with Mike Tyson. Holyfield’s place on the card next Saturday must be approved by the state of California.
Holyfield, 58, set to fight in De La Hoya’s place
- Field Level Media
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year-old Coosa High School student dies after respiratory failure from COVID-19 infection
- School district prepares to begin closure for distance learning
- 18-year-old killed, other occupant suffers severe burns in wreck after tractor trailer crosses median
- The dreaded Armyworm: they're everywhere
- Ringgold therapist stabbed to death; investigators seeking assistance from clients, public
- 'We have to give them something to do': Committee hears suggestions concerning youths downtown
- 1,000 home subdivision in the works off Pleasant Valley Road
- Rome Floyd Task Force busts synthetic marijuana manufacturing operation
- Heavy rain drops on Northwest Georgia, Floyd County gets over 3 inches in a day
- Doctors tell city, county commissions of low morale and staffing difficulties as COVID-19 surge continues
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.