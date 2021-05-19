Revised plans for an addition to the Hawthorn Suites hotel downtown were approved unanimously by the Rome Historic Preservation Commission Wednesday.
The downsized plan removes a direct connection to the Third Avenue Parking Deck and reduces the number of new rooms, from approximately 50 to 24. It also cuts meeting space capacity from 250 people down to about 125.
"With everything that has happened in the last couple of years, and construction costs, we went ahead and downsized our pre-existing project that you approved (in 2018)," owner Ira Levy said. "Our business model for the hotel has also changed some."
The roof line of the new addition would basically align with the building that currently fronts the river. Levy said he hopes to break ground on the addition before the end of the year.
Expansion
The committee also greenlighted an addition to Rome Liquor & Tobacco at 600 E. Second Ave.
Architect Peter Hill said the addition will serve as a warehouse and allow for the expansion of product offerings inside the main store. The addition, which will be on the back side of the building, will also act as a noise buffer from the railroad for residents of the Oakdene neighborhood, he said.
Murals
The committee tabled action concerning murals on historic buildings.
Members of the HPC wanted some additional time to discuss a proposed addition to the Historic Guidelines that would specifically ban murals on buildings, fences, walls or other structures classified as historic. The proposal would allow murals on nonhistoric buildings within a historic district.
Also on Wednesday, WLA Studio was selected as the consultant to perform an historic resources survey in the Between the Rivers Historic District. The purpose of that survey is to formally identify every property -- historic or otherwise -- within the district.