The Georgia Supreme Court reversed the murder conviction of a man charged with orchestrating the attack of a fellow Hays State Prison inmate in 2011.
At their trial in 2016 — before prospective jurors were brought into the courtroom — Esco Hill and his codefendant Hjalmar Rodriguez objected to the visibility of their shackles and requested their removal.
The prosecutor stated that there were security issues and said Hill had made a threatening statement, which Hill denied.
The judge, who was not named in the court proceedings, cited undisclosed security issues that may have been previously discussed — but not documented in the court record — and ordered Hill remain shackled.
“By the trial court’s own admission, it changed the original security plan based on this purported threat, yet it failed to put new individualized findings on the record in support of this change,” the high court’s opinion stated.
When Hill requested the trial court state for the record what his security issues were that required restraints, the opinion stated, “the trial court refused to do so.”
It began as a joint trial with Rodriguez, but Rodriguez pleaded guilty in the middle of the proceedings. Hill, who represented himself, conducted jury questioning, examination and cross examination while shackled during his trial.
The jury eventually found Hill guilty of malice murder but not guilty of the other charges. He was sentenced to life in prison. He is currently housed at the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville.
In the opinion, the high court concludes that, “the evidence presented at trial was sufficient for the jury to find Hill guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the murder for which he was convicted.”
However, the high court ruled the trial judge’s decision requiring Hill to be visibly shackled prejudiced his right to a fair trial.
The accusation
Evidence presented at Hill’s trial showed that on Aug. 20, 2011, a large group of Muslim inmates at Hays State Prison launched a retaliatory attack on another inmate, which led to his death.
Prior to the attack, Alfred Morris — who prosecutors said was a prison gang leader — had reportedly attacked Rodriguez, a Muslim, and stole his phone. Morris had a reputation for targeting Muslim inmates at the prison, according to testimony from another inmate, Michael Lucas.
Lucas, who participated in the attack, testified as part of a plea deal and received a 10-year sentence for aggravated assault. His testimony was the only link that connected Hill to the orchestration of the attack, according to court records.
After the attack, Lucas testified, Rodriquez approached Hill, who was considered a leader in the prison’s Muslim community. Hill then approached Morris, asking that he return the phone, but Morris refused, saying “I don’t like y’all Muslims no way.”
Lucas testified that Hill then organized the attack.
When Morris was going to the medical unit for an early morning insulin shot many of the Muslims at the prison were participating in Ramadan with a predawn breakfast.
Rodriguez and an unidentified inmate approached Morris with homemade knives at the medical unit. Morris threw a chair at the two men and ran but was tripped by Hill, a correctional officer testified.
At that point a crowd of Muslims came out of the dining area and “surrounded Morris in the yard, yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ as they kicked and stabbed him.”
The inmates dispersed and threw away their weapons when correctional officers arrived and Morris died from the stab wounds.
When officers tried to handcuff Lucas, he struggled before Hill intervened and told Lucas to cooperate. Hill also encouraged other inmates to cooperate with the officers.
No witness saw Hill stab Morris, the opinion stated, but DNA testing later revealed Morris’s blood on Hill’s pants.