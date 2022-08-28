Heritage’s Paxton McCrary drags an East Hamilton defender with him for a gain during Friday’s interstate battle with the Hurricanes. McCrary had a career-high in yards and scored twice in the Generals’ 24-9 victory.
A highly-anticipated border battle took place in Hamilton County on Friday night as the Heritage Generals made the relatively short drive into the Scenic City to battle the East Hamilton Hurricanes.
Led by a huge night from senior running back Paxton McCrary and a bend-but-don’t-break defense, the Generals improved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 24-9 victory.
Heritage allowed 319 total yards on the night, but kept the high-scoring Hurricanes out of the end zone until late in the fourth. East Hamilton was coming off a 52-21 blowout of rival Ooltewah a week earlier.
“You never know going into a year how guys will perform,” Heritage head coach told Scenic City Sports after the game. “We thought we’d have a really physical defense, but we didn’t know until we actually saw it out here for a couple of weeks in a row against two really good football teams. (Ringgold and East Hamilton) are well-coached and they are going to have winning records, but now that we’ve seen our guys, we know they’re physical and tough.”
The two teams exchanged field goals in the first quarter. Ethan Hixson nailed a 37-yarder for the Hurricanes, while Chipper Grayson answered with a 44-yarder for Heritage, tying the game with 3:06 left in the opening quarter.
Following an East Hamilton punt early in the second, the Generals drove 79 yards and took nearly seven minutes off the clock before getting on the board. Quarterback Kaden Swope rolled to his right and lofted a pass into the end zone where a leaping Max Owens was able to sky over a defender to pull it down. The 27-yard scoring play was followed by a Grayson PAT and Heritage grabbed a 10-3 lead with 2:50 left on the first-half clock.
The Canes put on one final drive, but Owens came up big again, this time on defense, as he picked off a pass to preserve the seven-point halftime advantage.
A third-quarter interception by the Canes foiled a drive by the Generals that had temporarily moved them inside the red zone. However, the defense forced a field goal try that missed its mark.
Heritage gave the ball right back moments later on a fumble and East Hamilton once again approached the red zone. But the defense stiffened once more and another missed field goal allowed the Generals to dodge a bullet.
The ensuing drive for the Navy-and-Red covered 80 yards and ended on a 2-yard Paxton McCrary touchdown run with 8:09 left to play, boosting the lead to 17-3.
The Canes scored on their next drive as Juan Bullard got into the end zone from seven yards out, but a missed PAT kept the lead for Heritage at nine points with 4:16 to play.
East Hamilton’s onside kick attempt failed and Heritage took over near midfield. The ensuing drive took a little over two minutes and ended with McCrary sealing the win with a 3-yard TD run with less than two minutes to go.
Slaughter gave credit to defensive coordination Jeremy New after the game.
“Coach New did a good job of rallying the troops and getting them going,” Slaughter added. “He absolutely did a great job of getting them to play their assignments, play hard and play physical. We’re really excited about that step (we took) from game one to game two.”
McCrary had 23 carries for a career-high 214 yards in the win. The Generals finished with 298 rushing yards on 32 carries, while Swope was 2 of 6 in the air for 44 yards.
Game three for Heritage will be its first home game this Friday against Catoosa County rival LFO. The Warriors will enter the game with a 1-1 record after a thrilling 13-7 overtime win at Murray County on Friday.