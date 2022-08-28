083122_CCN_PaxtonMcCrary.jpg

Heritage’s Paxton McCrary drags an East Hamilton defender with him for a gain during Friday’s interstate battle with the Hurricanes. McCrary had a career-high in yards and scored twice in the Generals’ 24-9 victory.

 Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots

A highly-anticipated border battle took place in Hamilton County on Friday night as the Heritage Generals made the relatively short drive into the Scenic City to battle the East Hamilton Hurricanes.

Led by a huge night from senior running back Paxton McCrary and a bend-but-don’t-break defense, the Generals improved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 24-9 victory.

