The first day of the GHSA State Track and Field Championships was a day that Avah Morrison will never forget.
The Heritage junior, who finished third in Class AAAA in the discus last season, took the final two steps up the podium this past Thursday as she claimed her first state title in the event.
Morrison, the Catoosa County Girls’ Co-Track Athlete of the Year in 2022, set a new personal record with a heave of 130-feet, 1-inch on her third attempt of the day. Morrison had three throws all surpass 126 feet. They were the longest three throws of anybody in the competition as none of her competitors reached the 126-foot mark.
Last year at the state meet, Morrison took third with a throw of 114-8.
She also competed in the shot put Thursday in Albany and earned sixth place with a throw of 36-7.5. She would account for all 13 points the Lady Generals earned at the meet.
The first day of competition was also the last day of competition for the Heritage boys, who took part in five events.
Rhett McDonald picked up sixth-place points in the discus with a throw of 141-0, though his best attempt in the shot put (44-7) was not enough to get on the podium.
J.D. Black, the defending state champion in the high jump, cleared 6-2 with his best jump on Thursday. He also made the podium as he tied for sixth place.
Walker County did not have any individual state champions at the Class AAA state meet, which was also held in Albany, but two athletes came ultra-close.
LaFayette, which knows a thing or two about long jumping, saw Tristan Toss come within three inches of state gold.
The sophomore reached the 22-0 mark on his final attempt on Thursday. Unfortunately, he would have to settle for second place in the event as White County’s Sean Hughes jumped 22-3 on his final try to take the state title by a mere three inches.
Then on Saturday, Ridgeland’s Darrian Burks, seeded fourth in the 100 meters after running a 10.93 in Friday’s preliminaries, improved with in the final with a 10.78 to grab the runner-up spot.
Burks’ time in the final matched the one set by Johnson-Savannah’s Samari Dowdy on Friday when Dowdy got the top seed for the final. However, Dowdy clocked a 10.72 on Saturday to edge Burks at the line by 0.06 seconds. Joseph Slaughter of Cedar Grove made it a photo finish as he took third with a 10.79.
Gordon Lee thrower Madolynn Loyd, a past champion in Class A public, competed in her first Class AAA state meet on Thursday. She finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 113-11, while her longest shot put of the day (36-9) was good enough for sixth place. It also was a new personal best for her in the event.
Three other athletes made the podium on Thursday.
Gordon Lee’s Conner Whitman tied his personal best of 13-0 in the pole vault, but had to settle for fifth place overall. Ringgold’s Kishaun Taylor was seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 43-4, while LFO’s Piper Brown cleared 5-0 in the girls’ high jump to take eighth place.
Sandy Creek enjoyed a sweep of the team titles in Class AAA.
The Lady Patriots stormed their way to the title with a big final day, finishing with 104 points. Wesleyan (58.5) was second, followed by Monroe-Albany (51), Monroe Area (48) and Bremen (38). Gordon Lee (7) finished 23rd overall, while LFO (1) was 34th.
The Sandy Creek boys claimed the state crown with 86 points, followed by Oconee County (68), Carver-Columbus (54), Monroe-Albany (40) and Monroe Area (39). LaFayette and Ridgeland (8) tied for 21st place, Gordon Lee (3.5) finished 33rd, while Ringgold (2) finished 39th.
In Class AAAA, the Heritage girls’ finished in 13th place, while the Heritage boys were 26th overall with 5.5 points.
Westminster won the Class AAAA girls’ state title with 124 points, followed by Druid Hills (64), Pace Academy (54), Stockbridge (48) and Stephenson (41).
Southwest DeKalb rallied on the final day to win the boys’ title with 81 points, followed closely behind by Starr’s Mill (77.5) and Westminster (72.5). Whitewater (36) finished fourth, while Stephenson and Fayette County (34) tied for fifth.
