After dropping two very close matches a week ago and having to settle for the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AAAA, the Heritage Generals had two choices — stew over it or make up for it.
They chose the latter.
Heritage made the very lengthy drive to Savannah this past Saturday and won both of its matches in the Class AAAA State Duals Sectionals at Benedictine to qualify for the Class AAAA Elite Eight at LaGrange High School this Saturday.
The Generals opened with a 57-24 victory over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro before drawing the host Cadets in the finals.
Region 3 champion Benedictine defeated Monroe, 54-24, in their first bout, but could not get past the Generals, who squeezed out a 38-34 win.
Conner Pennington (120 pounds), senior Mike Stokes (145) and Skylar Grant (182) each went 2-0 with two pins. Hayden Scheeler (113) was 2-0 with one pin, as was Drew Dietz (138), while Tate Thomas (106) finished 2-0.
Dax Akers (170), Nolan Caylor (195) and Eli Richardson (285) were all 1-1 with one pin on the day, while Victor Johnson (132) and Connor McGinnis (220) were also 1-1. Andrew Moore (126), Logan Beasley (152) and Damon Jones (160) also wrestled for the Generals on Saturday.
Also heading to LaGrange to battle for the Class AAAA state title will be Hampton, Columbus, Bainbridge, West Laurens, Marist, Jefferson and Cedartown.
Central-Carroll, who scored a narrow win over Heritage in the 7-AAAA championship match to earn the No. 1 seed and the right to host the sectionals, defeated Fayette County, 78-6, but was upended by Bainbridge, 48-31.
RINGGOLD, LAFAYETTE FAIL TO ADVANCE
The Ringgold Tigers went 1-1 at the Class AAA State Duals Sectional tournament at Rockmart this past Saturday, losing to Franklin County, but defeating Jackson in a consolation match. However, the loss to Franklin County prevented Ringgold from wrestling for a spot in the Elite Eight.
Franklin County handed the Tigers a 43-29 setback. Nolan Rohrer (126) and Daniel Lopez (285) got pins for Ringgold. Hudson Moss (132) picked up a 16-0 technical fall and Zane Rohrer (113) received a forfeit. Brentlee Raby (195) won his match, 6-2, while Levi Lowery (220) won his match, 8-3.
Against Jackson, the Tigers cruised to a 51-24 decision as Pierce Pennington (113), Nolan Rohrer (126), Moss (132), Able Turley (138), Brayden Raby (152) and Brentlee Raby (195) won by pin. Jaxon Delgado (145) and Lopez (220) were awarded forfeits, while Zane Rohrer (120) won a 6-2 decision.
Rockmart earned the spot in the Elite Eight with wins over Jackson (82-0) and Franklin County (72-6).
Meanwhile, the Ramblers also split two matches at Oconee County High School on Saturday.
LaFayette began with a 46-30 loss to the host Warriors. The 30 points came on five pins by Eli Hudson (113), Jacob Hamilton (120), Haygen Baker (126), Ashton Fox (132) and Noah Johnson (285).
The Orange-and-Black ended the day with an easy 60-10 win over Greater Atlanta Christian, collecting pins from Baker (126), Gabe Warren (145) and Ethan Gilbert (160), and getting forfeit victories from Hudson (106), Hamilton (120), Fox (132), Spencer Chadwick (138), Caleb Zwiger (170), Jacob Brown (182) and Nicholas Cigalina (195).
Oconee County defeated Mary Persons in the finals, 53-27, to advance.
The Class AAA Elite Eight at Stephens County High School this Saturday will have a distinctive northwest Georgia feel as Rockmart and Oconee County will be joined by Gilmer, Adairsville, Morgan County, Sonoraville, North Murray and Murray County, who all advanced.
GORDON LEE FALLS IN FINALS
The Trojans traveled to Columbus for the Class A State Duals Sectionals on Saturday and received a first-round walk-over as Mt. Paran Christian was unable to attend due to COVID issues.
However, Gordon Lee lost to the host Vikings in the title match, 54-24. They were able to get some younger wrestlers some work in a 42-36 consolation win over Montgomery County later in the day.
Landon Brown (120) went 2-0 on the afternoon, while Harrison Walker (170) was 1-0.
Against Pacelli, Dalton Russell (160) and Jonah Davenport (220) picked up wins, while Avery Bloodworth (152) won by forfeit. Winners in the Montgomery County match included Peyton Mullins (106), Wil Tumblin (126), Brock Crutchfield (132) and Gabe Lowe (285).
Pacelli, Commerce, Social Circle, Trion, Screven County, Mt. Pisgah Christian, Charlton County and Landmark Christian will be the eight schools competing for the Class A state title at Commerce High School.