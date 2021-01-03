The Heritage High wrestling team began 2021 by winning the Murray County Invitational Duals Tournament in Chatsworth on Saturday.
The Generals went 5-0 on the day, beating Murray County (54-27), Ringgold (54-21), North Murray (57-24), Model (46-31) and Gordon Lee (54-27), despite forfeiting at both 182 and 195 pounds in four of their five matches.
Tate Thomas (106 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) both went 5-0 with five pins. Garrett Pennington (145) was 5-0 with four pins. Victor Johnson (126) went 5-0 with three pins and Cayman Hughey (132) was 5-0 with a pair of pins. Dax Akers (160) won both of his matches and scored one pin on the day.
Braeden Oliver (HWT) was 4-1 with three pins. Evan Wingrove (138) and Mike Stokes (152) were both 3-2 with all three wins by pin, while Landon Albright (120) also went 3-2.
Enrique Rodriguez (113) was 2-1 with one pin. Andrew Moore was 1-1, winning by technical fall. Cooper Ables (160) finished 2-2 on the afternoon and Micah Ward (170) went 2-3.
Gordon Lee was 2-3 on the day with wins over Ringgold (51-20) and Murray County (47-36). In addition to Heritage, the Trojans also fell to Model (43-36) and North Murray (46-33).
Individually, Nathaniel Hunley (152) went 5-0. Connor Fine (120), Penn Askew (138), Montgomery Kephart (170) and Justin Cruise (195, 220) were all 4-1, while Timy Duke (195, 220) was 3-2 on the day.
Ringgold also went 2-3, defeating Model (45-35) and beating Murray County (43-42) on criteria. The Tigers also lost to North Murray (54-23).
Zane Rohrer (106), Gage Keener (113), Hudson Moss (120) and Nolan Rohrer (126) were all 4-1 on the day, while Eric Jeffery (132), Levi Lowery (182) and Brentlee Raby (220) each finished 3-2.
Gordon Lee takes fourth at Rockmart
Hunley won the 152-pound championship for Gordon Lee and the Trojans finished in fourth place at the 10-team Rockmart Invitational this past Wednesday.
After a first-round bye, Hunley pinned Kullum Irvin of Troup County in just 1:25 in their semifinal match. In the finals, he faced Clay Frost of Oglethorpe County and won a narrow 5-3 decision.
Kephart placed third at 170, while fourth-place finishers included Brody Hickman (113), Askew (138), Wyatt McDonald (160), Cruise (195) and Gabe Lowe (285).
The Trojans amassed 84 points, giving them fourth place ahead of Paulding County (67). Oglethorpe County (212), Central-Carroll (161) and host Rockmart (155.5) took the top three spots.
LaFayette wins twice on Saturday
The Ramblers had only eight wrestlers available for the Eagles Landing Duals on Saturday, but still managed a respectable 2-3 record. LaFayette was able to pick up wins over Holy Innocents’ (33-30) and Luella (42-11), but suffered losses to Veterans (48-23), Morgan County (42-21) and Walnut Grove (45-24).
Individually, Matthew Sandoval (113 pounds) was 5-0. Avery Sullivan (132, 138) had four wins, all by pin. Caleb Zwiger (182) had four wins with three pins, while Hunter Deal (160) had four wins with two pins and one technical fall.
Gabe Warren (145) finished the day with three wins. Jonah Neal (152) had two wins, one by pin, while Braxton Beavers (120) also won twice. Ashton Fox (126) scored one win by pin.