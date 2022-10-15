101922_CCN_LilyRainwater.jpg

Lily Rainwater and the fourth-ranked Heritage Lady Generals will head east to face ninth-ranked Chestatee in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament this week with the winner likely earning a trip to Atlanta to battle top-ranked Pace Academy.

 Scott Herpst

The Heritage Lady Generals, the top seed in the Region 7-AAAA volleyball tournament, qualified for the Class 4A state playoffs with a first-round victory this past Thursday, but suffered a pair of losses on Saturday and will have to settle for a No. 3 seed in the tournament.

The tournament began for Heritage with a straight sets win over fourth-seeded Northwest Whitfield in Boynton on Thursday night, 25-18 and 25-12.

