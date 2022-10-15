Lily Rainwater and the fourth-ranked Heritage Lady Generals will head east to face ninth-ranked Chestatee in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament this week with the winner likely earning a trip to Atlanta to battle top-ranked Pace Academy.
The Heritage Lady Generals, the top seed in the Region 7-AAAA volleyball tournament, qualified for the Class 4A state playoffs with a first-round victory this past Thursday, but suffered a pair of losses on Saturday and will have to settle for a No. 3 seed in the tournament.
The tournament began for Heritage with a straight sets win over fourth-seeded Northwest Whitfield in Boynton on Thursday night, 25-18 and 25-12.
Lexi Berry had 10 kills, five digs, an ace and a block for the Lady Generals. Aaliyah Rodgers finished with four kills and a pair of aces. Joanna Loa had three kills, three blocks and one ace, while Georgia Taylor had five digs and one ace to go with 19 assists.
But on Saturday at the Sonoraville Recreation Center, Heritage fell to second-seeded Sonoraville in the winners’ bracket final. They won the first set, 25-22, but lost 25-23 before a 15-12 loss in the third-set tiebreaker.
Berry had eight kills, two blocks and an ace for the Lady Generals, while Rodgers finished with seven kills and a block.
Facing third-seeded Central-Carroll in what turned out to be their final match of the day, the Navy-and-Red were beaten 25-23 in the first set before being outlasted 34-32 in the second.
Rodgers posted eight kills, nine digs and an ace, and Berry had seven kills and seven digs.
Heritage, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by Score Atlanta, will have to travel to No. 9-ranked Chestatee in the first round this week. The winner of that match will almost certainly face No. 1-ranked and state powerhouse Pace Academy in the Round of 16. Pace Academy’s first-round opponent is unranked Stephenson.