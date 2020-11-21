112520_CCN_HeritageFootball.jpg

Heritage linebacker Eli Owens (22) and Zach Brown (21) crunch Northwest running back Adrian Reyes during a recent game in Boynton. The Generals will open the Class AAAA state playoffs this week at Hapeville Charter.

 Michelle Petteys, file

Heritage High School’s final regular season home game against Cedartown was cancelled this past Friday night, but the Generals still ended up in the playoffs as the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AAAA.

The seeding was finalized after Northwest Whitfield’s 28-23 victory at Pickens on Friday night. As the No. 3 seed, the Generals (5-4, 2-2), will go on the road to take on Hapeville Charter in Atlanta in the first round this week. The Hornets, the 2017 state champions in Class AA, is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.

Should Heritage win, they would either host Mt. Zion-Jonesboro or travel to Region 8 champion Jefferson the following week.

Region 7 champion Cedartown will host Arabia Mountain in the first round, while Northwest, who earned the No. 2 seed with Friday’s win, will entertain Stephenson. The No. 4 seed from the region was Central-Carroll, who will make a trip to Atlanta to face Region 6 champion Marist.

Ridgeland’s game at Central-Carroll and LFO’s home game with Adairsville were also called off this past Friday. Both games were the final contests of the season for the Panthers and Warriors.

