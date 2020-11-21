Heritage High School’s final regular season home game against Cedartown was cancelled this past Friday night, but the Generals still ended up in the playoffs as the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AAAA.
The seeding was finalized after Northwest Whitfield’s 28-23 victory at Pickens on Friday night. As the No. 3 seed, the Generals (5-4, 2-2), will go on the road to take on Hapeville Charter in Atlanta in the first round this week. The Hornets, the 2017 state champions in Class AA, is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.
Should Heritage win, they would either host Mt. Zion-Jonesboro or travel to Region 8 champion Jefferson the following week.
Region 7 champion Cedartown will host Arabia Mountain in the first round, while Northwest, who earned the No. 2 seed with Friday’s win, will entertain Stephenson. The No. 4 seed from the region was Central-Carroll, who will make a trip to Atlanta to face Region 6 champion Marist.
Ridgeland’s game at Central-Carroll and LFO’s home game with Adairsville were also called off this past Friday. Both games were the final contests of the season for the Panthers and Warriors.